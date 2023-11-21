Lake Park shakes off a season-opening loss and beats DeKalb behind 28 points from Cam Cerese

Lake Park senior Cam Cerese’s face lights up when he’s asked about the expectations placed on his team this season. The Lancers’ internal goals are even bigger than their No. 17 preseason ranking.

“Basketball is a high priority at school right now,” Cerese said. “We are trying to get that state championship for them. That would be awesome.”

Lake Park winning a basketball state championship? That statement might have some observers shaking their heads in disbelief. But Glenbard West’s Class 4A state title in 2022 and Downers Grove North’s run to Champaign last season has opened eyes around the suburbs and made lofty goals appear to be within everyone’s grasp.

“I don’t talk about [rankings] with the guys but they see and hear everything,” Lake Park coach Billy Pitcher said. “We have targets on our back and we are going to get everyone’s best game. That happened [Monday].”

The Lancers’ preseason hype train hit a speed bump with a loss to Oak Park on opening night. They had another tough test against a talented and young DeKalb squad Tuesday. This time they passed.

Cerese scored 28 points to lead Lake Park to a 50-42 victory against the Barbs at Wheaton Academy.

“We learned our lesson last night,” Lancers senior Tommy Rochford said. “We shouldn’t have needed that. We were prepared for a tough game last night.”

DeKalb’s Davon Grant fouled out with the score tied at 36. Cerese attacked immediately with a steal and layup and Lake Park closed the game with a 10-2 burst to take control for good.

“[Grant] is such a presence on both ends of the floor,” Pitcher said. “We were able to get inside more and take advantage of their lack of size without him. And it was easy to just key on [junior Sean] Reynolds.”

Grant, a highly-regarded 6-4 sophomore, had 11 points for the Barbs (0-1) on perfect 4-for-4 shooting. Reynolds scored 15.

“We had a bad first half with opening game nerves,” DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said. “We played more of our brand of basketball in the second half but we certainly need [Grant] on the floor.”

Lake Park coach Billy Pitcher prepares his team for the second half against DeKalb. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Rochford, a 6-5 forward, had eight points and four rebounds for Lake Park (1-1). Senior Dennasio LaGioia added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Cerese is expected to be one of the area’s top scorers this year and the Lancers returned their core from last season’s 22-11 squad. Rochford, LaGioia, Matthew Geraci and 6-8 center Pavle Magazin are all more confident players now.

“I’m definitely going to enjoy this season more and have less weight on my shoulders and make sure to have fun,” Rochford said.

Cerese has a scholarship offer from Lewis. Division I coaches are waiting to see if his shot has improved this season.

“I’ve been working and putting up thousands of shots a day,” Cerese said. “From midrange, from three. Everything. I’m going to stick it out senior year, see what offers I can get and then make a decision.”

