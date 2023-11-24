The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Ohio State-Michigan is here, and — all disrespect intended — it beats the heck out of anything else

Big Game Hunting: Buckeyes-Wolverines, Northwestern-Illinois, Alabama-Auburn, Notre Dame-Stanford and other Week 13 picks.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Ohio State-Michigan is here, and — all disrespect intended — it beats the heck out of anything else
Michigan v Ohio State

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will try to lead a third straight win for the Wolverines against the rival Buckeyes.

Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

It’s bigger than holiday time spent with family, bigger than the new love your son or daughter brought home for dinner, bigger even than — and this really is saying something — leftover turkey sandwiches.

So wipe that mayo off your mouth and lock in for No. 2 Ohio State (+3½) at No. 3 Michigan (11 a.m., FOX 32). The Game, as the mother of all college football rivalries is known, shall be more glorious than ever. 

For one thing, it very likely is a playoff elimination game. Appreciate that, because once the playoff field expands from four to 12 next season, the E-word — “elimination” — will cease to apply. Also, the Big Ten will do away with divisions after this season, meaning future Ohio State-Michigan games in the regular season could be mere precursors to rematches between the rivals in conference championship games. When that happens, and it inevitably will, it might feel like the league is splashing tap water into the special-occasion bourbon — diluting what had been its best product.

But this game on Saturday? It’s perfection. And — God bless America — the Buckeyes (11-0) and Wolverines (11-0) can’t stand each other, which is the true spirit and meaning of this time of year.

Respect between coaches Ryan Day of Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan is an issue, the issue being there is none. We know this because each was asked a simple question this week — “Do you respect the other guy?” — and would not, could not answer with any directness.

“It’s all about preparation for Ohio,” Harbaugh said.

“With everything going on and the things that are out there, we’ve just kind of stayed away from all the distractions [and] focused on our team,” Day said.

What’s going on and what’s out there are, of course, one and the same — Harbaugh’s ongoing suspension from game days resulting from a sign-stealing scandal. But even in his absence, he’ll loom extra-large. He has openly disrespected Day before and now has beaten Day twice in a row after an eight-year winning streak for the Buckeyes. The pressure on both coaches is absolutely enormous. If the Wolverines lose, Harbaugh will take the blame for not having been on the sideline. If the Buckeyes lose — again — Day will be crushed by fans and media for having gone 0-for-3.

Goodness, the stars in this game on both sides. OSU has wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — there is no one better at any position, anywhere — and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, the finest player on a great defense, making his comeback from an injury. The Wolverines have quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a superstar talent, and a running back in Blake Corum who leads the country with 20 rushing touchdowns. They are surrounded by the best rosters in the Big Ten by such a wide margin, it boggles the mind.

Ohio State ranks third in the nation in defense. Michigan ranks first. This game will decide which unit wears the heroes’ capes. 

Here’s something simple but also amazing: Since 2001, the winner of every single game in this series has been the team that rushed for more yards. Michigan is third in the Big Ten in rushing, to OSU’s eighth, seemingly a decisive edge. But Michigan is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in November, while OSU back TreVeyon Henderson has been tearing off runs at 6.7 yards a clip over the last four games. It’s actually the Buckeyes who are trending better in this area.

Have you ever written a picks column and kind of just kept on typing words because you were having so much trouble deciding which way to lean? Me, neither.

Fine, I’m leaning: Buckeyes, 24-20.

OTHER WEEK 13 PICKS

Northern Illinois (-19) at Kent State (11 a.m., ESPN+): The Huskies (5-6) need a win to get themselves into a bowl.​​ The Golden Flashes (1-10) are a fish wrapped in not enough newspaper. NIU, 38-7.

Northwestern (+6) at Illinois (2:30 p.m., BTN, 720-AM, 890-AM): This one’s kind of a big deal in its own way, is it not? The Wildcats (6-5) are going bowling, but the Illini (5-6) can’t say that about themselves yet. To lose this one at home with a lot on the line would be a brutal way to end things for Bret Bielema and his crew. Brutal, but not that surprising at all. ’Cats, 20-19.

Wisconsin v Minnesota

The Gophers will swing Paul Bunyan’s Axe as they did in 2021.

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Wisconsin (-2½) at Minnesota (2:30 p.m., FS1): The oldest major-college football rivalry goes all the way back to 1890. If only the Badgers (6-5) and Gophers (5-6) could go back in time and build different offenses, right? Bowl-bound Gophs swing the Axe, 19-17.

Washington State (+16½) at No. 4 Washington (3 p.m., FOX 32): There’s poison in this Apple Cup, but all the dislike in the world from Wazzu (5-6) won’t keep the Huskies from getting to 12-0. Don’t bother asking how many yards QB Michael Penix Jr. will pass for. The question: Will running back Dillon Johnson go off for 200-plus? UDub, 45-20.

No. 18 Notre Dame (-25½) at Stanford (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network, 780-AM): Finally, a road game the Irish (8-3) couldn’t lose if they tried. Or could they? No, Stanford (3-8) just plain doesn’t have the offense to make this interesting. Irish, 38-7.

My favorite favorite: No. 8 Alabama (-13½) at Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS 2): Auburn (6-5) is coming off a 21-point loss at home to New Mexico State. Either that was the greatest deep-fake of all time, or we’re missing something here. Tide in a rout to get to 11-1 heading into a monster SEC title game against Georgia.

My favorite underdog: Florida (+6½) vs. 5 Florida State (6 p.m., ESPN): With inexperienced QB Tate Rodemaker in for injured star Jordan Travis, the Seminoles (11-0) are on shaky ground at the Swamp. The Gators are a toothless 5-6, but watch rise to the occasion and gum a rival’s playoff dreams to death.

Last week: 5-2 straight-up, 2-5 against the spread.

Season to date: 64-28 straight-up, 48-40-4 against the spread.

Next Up In College Sports
No. 19 Notre Dame must create motivation in regular-season finale vs. Stanford
‘Hat’ check: Is the Illinois-Northwestern football rivalry ever going to measure up?
Evanston City Council narrowly adopts zoning for concerts at new Ryan Field
Kansas tightens grip on No. 1 in men’s college basketball poll
Maryland drops out of women’s basketball poll for first time since 2010-11 season
North Carolina makes field hockey history in national-title win over Northwestern
The Latest
merlin_117468376.jpg
Bears
Crunch time the next step for Bears QB Justin Fields
Fields’ return against the Lions after missing four games with a dislocated thumb was encouraging, but the fourth quarter collapse was a reminder that the Bears need to let their best players be the difference-makers in the end.
By Mark Potash
 
Manifestantes marchan en Brighton Park para oponerse al campamento propuesto para solicitantes de asilo a principios de este mes.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran contaminación en el terreno para un campamento para migrantes, Municipalidad planea su limpieza
El alcalde Brandon Johnson sigue adelante con sus planes de albergar hasta 2,000 solicitantes de asilo a pesar de las protestas de la comunidad del lado suroeste.
By Brett Chase
 
Los hermanos Lansing, de la empresa Levy Restaurants, ponen relleno de pavo en bandejas para preparar las entregas de comida del Día de Acción de Gracias.
La Voz Chicago
Empresa restaurantera prepara más de 1,000 platillos de pavo para migrantes en Chicago
“Sacaron a los migrantes de las comisarías y los llevaron a los refugios, así que estamos averiguando dónde están y también iremos allí”, dijo el chef.
By Mariah Rush
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Alertan de una docena de asaltos en el Día de Acción de Gracias
Los robos ocurrieron en los vecindarios de Pilsen, Back of the Yards y Chicago Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Cole Kmet playing against the Vikings.
Bears
Next step for Bears QB Justin Fields: Broaden passing game with Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney
NFL teams that threw for 170 yards or less have won fewer than 40% of their games over the last two seasons. Here’s how Fields can boost his production as a passer.
By Jason Lieser
 