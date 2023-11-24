Ohio State-Michigan is here, and — all disrespect intended — it beats the heck out of anything else

It’s bigger than holiday time spent with family, bigger than the new love your son or daughter brought home for dinner, bigger even than — and this really is saying something — leftover turkey sandwiches.

So wipe that mayo off your mouth and lock in for No. 2 Ohio State (+3½) at No. 3 Michigan (11 a.m., FOX 32). The Game, as the mother of all college football rivalries is known, shall be more glorious than ever.

For one thing, it very likely is a playoff elimination game. Appreciate that, because once the playoff field expands from four to 12 next season, the E-word — “elimination” — will cease to apply. Also, the Big Ten will do away with divisions after this season, meaning future Ohio State-Michigan games in the regular season could be mere precursors to rematches between the rivals in conference championship games. When that happens, and it inevitably will, it might feel like the league is splashing tap water into the special-occasion bourbon — diluting what had been its best product.

But this game on Saturday? It’s perfection. And — God bless America — the Buckeyes (11-0) and Wolverines (11-0) can’t stand each other, which is the true spirit and meaning of this time of year.

Respect between coaches Ryan Day of Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan is an issue, the issue being there is none. We know this because each was asked a simple question this week — “Do you respect the other guy?” — and would not, could not answer with any directness.

“It’s all about preparation for Ohio,” Harbaugh said.

“With everything going on and the things that are out there, we’ve just kind of stayed away from all the distractions [and] focused on our team,” Day said.

What’s going on and what’s out there are, of course, one and the same — Harbaugh’s ongoing suspension from game days resulting from a sign-stealing scandal. But even in his absence, he’ll loom extra-large. He has openly disrespected Day before and now has beaten Day twice in a row after an eight-year winning streak for the Buckeyes. The pressure on both coaches is absolutely enormous. If the Wolverines lose, Harbaugh will take the blame for not having been on the sideline. If the Buckeyes lose — again — Day will be crushed by fans and media for having gone 0-for-3.

Goodness, the stars in this game on both sides. OSU has wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — there is no one better at any position, anywhere — and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, the finest player on a great defense, making his comeback from an injury. The Wolverines have quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a superstar talent, and a running back in Blake Corum who leads the country with 20 rushing touchdowns. They are surrounded by the best rosters in the Big Ten by such a wide margin, it boggles the mind.

Ohio State ranks third in the nation in defense. Michigan ranks first. This game will decide which unit wears the heroes’ capes.

Here’s something simple but also amazing: Since 2001, the winner of every single game in this series has been the team that rushed for more yards. Michigan is third in the Big Ten in rushing, to OSU’s eighth, seemingly a decisive edge. But Michigan is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in November, while OSU back TreVeyon Henderson has been tearing off runs at 6.7 yards a clip over the last four games. It’s actually the Buckeyes who are trending better in this area.

Have you ever written a picks column and kind of just kept on typing words because you were having so much trouble deciding which way to lean? Me, neither.

Fine, I’m leaning: Buckeyes, 24-20.

OTHER WEEK 13 PICKS

Northern Illinois (-19) at Kent State (11 a.m., ESPN+): The Huskies (5-6) need a win to get themselves into a bowl.​​ The Golden Flashes (1-10) are a fish wrapped in not enough newspaper. NIU, 38-7.

Northwestern (+6) at Illinois (2:30 p.m., BTN, 720-AM, 890-AM): This one’s kind of a big deal in its own way, is it not? The Wildcats (6-5) are going bowling, but the Illini (5-6) can’t say that about themselves yet. To lose this one at home with a lot on the line would be a brutal way to end things for Bret Bielema and his crew. Brutal, but not that surprising at all. ’Cats, 20-19.

The Gophers will swing Paul Bunyan’s Axe as they did in 2021. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Wisconsin (-2½) at Minnesota (2:30 p.m., FS1): The oldest major-college football rivalry goes all the way back to 1890. If only the Badgers (6-5) and Gophers (5-6) could go back in time and build different offenses, right? Bowl-bound Gophs swing the Axe, 19-17.

Washington State (+16½) at No. 4 Washington (3 p.m., FOX 32): There’s poison in this Apple Cup, but all the dislike in the world from Wazzu (5-6) won’t keep the Huskies from getting to 12-0. Don’t bother asking how many yards QB Michael Penix Jr. will pass for. The question: Will running back Dillon Johnson go off for 200-plus? UDub, 45-20.

No. 18 Notre Dame (-25½) at Stanford (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network, 780-AM): Finally, a road game the Irish (8-3) couldn’t lose if they tried. Or could they? No, Stanford (3-8) just plain doesn’t have the offense to make this interesting. Irish, 38-7.

My favorite favorite: No. 8 Alabama (-13½) at Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS 2): Auburn (6-5) is coming off a 21-point loss at home to New Mexico State. Either that was the greatest deep-fake of all time, or we’re missing something here. Tide in a rout to get to 11-1 heading into a monster SEC title game against Georgia.

My favorite underdog: Florida (+6½) vs. 5 Florida State (6 p.m., ESPN): With inexperienced QB Tate Rodemaker in for injured star Jordan Travis, the Seminoles (11-0) are on shaky ground at the Swamp. The Gators are a toothless 5-6, but watch rise to the occasion and gum a rival’s playoff dreams to death.

Last week: 5-2 straight-up, 2-5 against the spread.

Season to date: 64-28 straight-up, 48-40-4 against the spread.

