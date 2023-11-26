The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Oak Lawn crash

Edwin Espinoza, 35, a probationary officer who was with the department one year, died in a single-car crash Sunday. A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 for his family.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn, Chicago police officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the officer as Edwin Espinoza, 35.

Oak Lawn first responders arrived at the scene of a crash about 7:50 a.m. on 95th Street, according to Oak Lawn police. Espinoza — whose vehicle had slid off the road and struck a tree — was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In an email sent internally to the Chicago Police Department, police Supt. Larry Snelling said Espinoza was a probationary officer who joined the department about a year ago and was assigned to the 15th District in the Austin neighborhood.

A GoFundMe account set up for Espinoza’s family had raised more than $15,000 by Sunday night.

The accident remains under investigation by Oak Lawn police.

Next Up In News
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, wounded near University of Vermont
Construction of winter tents for migrants in Brighton Park to start Monday
Bedford Park police officer shot at gas station
Early morning snow arrives in Chicago area, up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois
CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended after crash that injured 38
Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86
The Latest
Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont. Police say the three were confronted by a white man with a gun on their way to a Thanksgiving gathering.
Israel-Hamas War
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, wounded near University of Vermont
Two of the men wounded are in stable condition. One man sustained more serious injuries. Authorities say the attack may have been a hate crime.
By Associated Press
 
A piece of construction equipment attempts to leave a city owned lot at 38th and California after protesters block the entrance on Nov. 20, 2023.
Immigration
Construction of winter tents for migrants in Brighton Park to start Monday
A contractor is expected to begin the final phase of construction over the objections of Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) at a site where heavy metal contamination was found.
By David Struett
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still searching for sustained physicality
While the coach would never come out and call his roster soft, he did once again express his frustration with the lack of consistent physicality from his players throughout the 48 minutes of a game. That has to change if the Bulls
By Joe Cowley
 
A Speedway gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road.
Crime
Bedford Park police officer shot at gas station
The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police say. Officers were responding to reports of a car that was reported stolen in Chicago that had crashed. One person is in custody.
By Kaitlin Washburn and David Struett
 
Dogs and their owners romp in the snow in Bucktown on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Weather
Early morning snow arrives in Chicago area, up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois
Snow began falling over the area Sunday morning and stopped by the afternoon. After dipping into the teens ovenight Sunday, warm temps will return later in the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 