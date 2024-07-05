Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood

A man and a woman were dead on the scene following a shooting Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The shootings marked at least six killed and dozens wounded so far during the July 4th weekend.
The attack happened about 7:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, according to police.
Both were found unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and their names were not immediately known.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was arguing with an unidentified male in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.