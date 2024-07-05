Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood

A man and a woman were dead on the scene following a shooting Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shootings marked at least six killed and dozens wounded so far during the July 4th weekend.

The attack happened about 7:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, according to police.

Both were found unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and their names were not immediately known.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

