Friday, July 5, 2024
Crime News South Chicago

Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood

The attack happened about 7 a.m. and left a man and a woman dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

Two people were fatally shot about 7 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street on July 5, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A man and a woman were dead on the scene following a shooting Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shootings marked at least six killed and dozens wounded so far during the July 4th weekend.

The attack happened about 7:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, according to police.

Both were found unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and their names were not immediately known.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

