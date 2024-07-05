Girl, 16, shot in head in North Lawndale

A 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded early Friday in a North Lawndale residential complex on the city’s West Side.
About 1:40 a.m., she was in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone shot her in the head, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
