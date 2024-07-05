The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Crime News Lawndale

Girl, 16, shot in head in North Lawndale

About 1:40 a.m., she was in a residential complex in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, shot in head in North Lawndale
CPD (1).JPG

A teen girl was shot and critically wounded July 5, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded early Friday in a North Lawndale residential complex on the city’s West Side.

About 1:40 a.m., she was in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Two shot dead in South Chicago neighborhood
Man found fatally shot in Little Italy neighborhood
Man fatally shot during Englewood argument
Suspect arrested after Lincoln Park SWAT standoff
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
15-year-old boy among 6 wounded in Austin shootout
The Latest
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot during Englewood argument
About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was arguing with an unidentified male in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wide view of the crowd assembling at Johnson Grove Park in Lacon for the public waterfowl blind draw for Woodford SFWA. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Dates set for Illinois' great outdoors social event of the summer: the waterfowl blind draws
Dates are set for the great social event of the year in Illinois’ outdoors world—the waterfowl blind draws in late July.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Suspect arrested after Lincoln Park SWAT standoff
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative 2.jpeg
Chicago History
These 5 Chicago history tours will show you a different slice of the city
This summer, brush up on your local history with tours that highlight everything from architectural styles to underground critters.
By Lauren Viera | For WBEZ
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 