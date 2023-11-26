Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball rankings for Nov. 26, 2023

It was a solid opening week for most of the highly-ranked preseason teams. The top eight remains the same after the first slate of games.

De La Salle and Brother Rice jump a few spots, both had big wins. The Meteors knocked of St. Ignatius and Brother Rice beat Joliet West in a close game.

Two teams fall out: Yorkville and Lane. The Foxes lost to Burlington Central and Lane fell to Niles North. It’s a very long season and odds are we will see both join the Super 25 again.

Warren and Oswego East are the new additions. Is it too soon to add the Blue Devils? Maybe, but an 11-point loss to Mount Carmel is a pretty good sign. Freshman Jaxson Davis is already playing like a star. He had 15 points, nine assists, and six rebounds against Grant, 22 points against Comer and 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Caravan.

The Wolves probably should have been in the preseason rankings, but join a week late. They knocked off West Aurora and Hinsdale Central.

Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Nov. 26, 2023

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Kenwood (1-0) 1

Showdown Saturday vs. Thornton

2. Thornton (4-0) 2

What a start for Morez Johnson

3. Downers Grove North (3-0) 3

Hosts Metea Valley Monday

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-0) 4

Beat Bloom and Marian Catholic

5. Mount Carmel (4-0) 5

Hosts Fenwick on Tuesday

6. Young (2-1) 6

Lost to a team from Texas

7. Curie (2-0) 7

Taevion Collier contributing

8. Marist (4-0) 8

Darshan Thomas adds a lot

9. Brother Rice (4-0) 12

Living up to fall hype

10. DePaul Prep (4-0) 13

Beat Niles North

11. Bloom (3-1) 11

Lost to H-F

12. De La Salle (4-0) 16

Beat St. Ignatius

13. Benet (4-0) 14

New group starting hot

14. Bolingbrook (3-0) 15

JT Pettigrew producing

15. New Trier (4-0) 18

Beat Loyola

16. Glenbrook South (5-0) 21

Three quality wins already

17. St. Ignatius (3-1) 10

New names emergin

18. Glenbrook North (4-0) 24

Knocked off St. Patrick

19. Simeon (0-2) 9

Playing shorthanded

20. Joliet West (3-1) 22

Fell short vs. Brother Rice

21. St. Patrick (3-1) 23

At Marist on Tuesday

22. Naperville North (3-1) 19

Up and down first week

23. Lake Park (3-1) 17

Lost to Oak Park, beat DeKalb

24. Warren (3-1) NR

Nice start for Jaxson Davis

25. Oswego East (3-1) NR

Handled West Aurora

