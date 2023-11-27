The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Truancy officers would help prevent chronic absenteeism in Chicago Public Schools

Having to stand before a judge and explain why a child is not regularly attending school is a great deterrent to chronic school absenteeism, a retired police officer writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A meeting of Chicago Public Schools Board members in August.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

This is in response to the excellent letter by Larry Vigon regarding excessive absenteeism at Chicago Public Schools. (“CPS must solve chronic absenteeism” — Nov. 24).

Mr. Vigon certainly understands the problems at CPS, including social promotion, which appeases many but actually does a terrible disservice to the students.

Regarding the problem of school absenteeism, this can be corrected by bringing back school truancy officers and giving them the power to issue court subpoenas to parents of truants. I remember being at roll call when it was announced the truant officer program was being scrapped at CPS. Every police officer thought it was a terrible idea.

Truancy officer programs are being conducted in other cities. Having to stand before a judge and explain why their child is not regularly attending school is a great deterrent to chronic school absenteeism.

Michael C. Flynn, retired Chicago Police lieutenant, Norwood Park

Children need guidance from parents

Likely the reason there are so many school absences stems from the fact that since the 1980s, most parents now work. When I would call homes due to absences, I would get either the student or an aunt or grandparent. Parents are also gone before the student leaves for school. We used to have truancy officers. No longer.

I once took public transportation to a church event at 87th and Damen. At a transfer spot, a young woman was getting off from working nights. She had a toddler. I asked her if she took her child to the library for children’s hour. Oh, children can learn on their own, she told me. Of course, she was likely sleeping during the day.

Sorry, children need guidance. But parents are absent so much of the time. 

Janice Gintzler, former CPS teacher, Crestwood

Private schools have advantage in football

I’m very proud of Mount Carmel’s football history, but the school has an advantage over the public schools (“Should public and private high schools have separate state football tournaments?” — Nov. 26). It’s wrong. 

Granted, Mount Carmel’s football history is so good that players want to go there. I want our victories to be over teams with the same rules of residence.

Carl F. Rollberg, Calumet Park

Lack of child care is American problem

According to the Center for American Progress in 2021, only 1 in 7 children who are eligible receive subsidies for child care costs. Additionally, 50% of American neighborhoods are considered child care deserts. This means they have either extremely limited or no access to quality child care.

How can we sit back and watch so many families struggle physically and psychologically?

Families who struggle with child care constraints are more likely to be food insecure, energy insecure and have housing instability. Parents constantly have to fight the battle of choosing between their employment and child care for their children.

We need to fight for policies implementing paid family leave. It is essential that parents have the opportunity to care for their children without suffering financially.

Additionally, we must support policies like the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act, which provides federal funding to assist in the accessibility of quality child care. Quality and affordable child care should be considered a basic right.

Rebecca Wiesenberg, West Rogers Park

