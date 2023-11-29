The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Two Chicago ‘newbies’ make the cut on Yelp’s 25 hottest new restaurants list for 2023

Yelp has released its first list of the year’s best new restaurants.

By  USA TODAY
   
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
The dining room of Indienne in River North. © Neil John Burger Photography

The dining room of Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The eatery, along with Alpana in the Gold Coast, made Yelp’s list of the year’s best new restaurants in the country.

© Neil John Burger Photography

Many count on Yelp to find the best restaurant for any occasion and craving, so why not rely on Yelpers to sniff out the hottest newcomers on the American dining scene?

Yelp on Wednesday released its first list of the year’s best new restaurants to make it “easy to find the latest hot spots at home or on the road” and “celebrate the rising stars of the culinary world,” the company said. 

From a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant and restaurateur/sommelier Alpana Sing’s wine-inspired eatery in Chicago to a Korean BBQ spot in Charleston, South Carolina, to a tony Japanese-French gem in Los Angeles, Yelp users rated and reviewed 25 “must-try” newbies across the country. 

Indienne was honored with its first Michelin star earlier this month, “awarded to restaurants using top-quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.”

Florida leads the list with five entries, followed by California with four. One major culinary hot spot, New Orleans, didn’t make the cut.

Yelp identified full-service businesses in the restaurant category that opened after Jan. 1, 2022, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews posted between January and August 2023. Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis was consulted to locate what spots Yelpers were loving.

Here are the top 25 hottest new restaurants of 2023, according to Yelp users:

  1. Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Pomet, Oakland, California
  3. Manzke, Los Angeles, California
  4. Oreatha’s at The Point, Atlanta, Georgia
  5. Rania, Washington, D.C.
  6. Osteria, Miami, Florida
  7. Lion & The Rambler, Coral Gables, Florida
  8. Ever Andalo, Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. Laser Wolf, Brooklyn, New York
  10. Eating House, Miami, Florida
  11. Walrus Rodeo, Miami, Florida
  12. Ellie Bird, Falls Church, Virginia
  13. The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  14. Money Cat, Houston, Texas
  15. Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  16. Ammoora, Baltimore, Maryland
  17. Oaxaca, Atlanta, Georgia
  18. Indienne, Chicago
  19. Culprits, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  20. Alpana, Chicago
  21. San Laurel, Los Angeles, California
  22. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Las Vegas, Nevada
  23. Burnin 99, North Charleston, South Carolina
  24. California English, San Diego, California
  25. Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, New York, New York

Contributing: Sun-Times reporter Miriam Di Nunzio

