Friday, November 3, 2023
lashone_kelly_portrait.jpg

Lashone Kelly, interim director of the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, stands at the end of a strip of a half-dozen boarded-up houses in the 3900 block of West Wilcox street in West Garfield Park. Her organization works to rally other community groups to collaborate to bring investment to the West Side neighborhood, which has struggled to retain population since the 1950s, when the Eisenhower Expressway cut an eight-lane swath of pavement through the south end of the community.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

West Garfield Park News Metro/State

‘If you go 5 miles east of West Garfield Park ... the life expectancy for residents is 13 years longer.’

Lashone Kelly runs the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative. Before that, she chased bad landlords and tried to rescue derelict buildings.

By  Andy Grimm
   
In the series, Voices from Chicago’s most violent neighborhood, the Sun-Times spent months talking to residents who call West Garfield Park home.

Read their stories.

Kelly is a lifelong resident of Chicago’s West Side. Born in West Garfield Park, her family moved to Austin when she was a child. When she married, she moved into a house on the east side of the park. Before joining the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, she worked for the Chicago Department of Housing, chasing bad landlords and trying to rescue derelict buildings.

Lashone Kelly

Interim executive director, Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative

We have a lot of advantages in West Garfield Park. We have the Blue Line and the Green Line that run through the neighborhood, we have the most beautiful park in the city and some beautiful housing stock. What we don’t have is resources.

When I was growing up, you had Sears (just north of West Garfield Park) that had hundreds, maybe thousands of jobs. You had a Western Electric plant (in Cicero). You had Brach’s candy factory. You had major retailers up and down Madison and Pulaski. Those jobs are gone. …

Lashone Kelly sits at her desk with papers surrounding her as she types on her laptop in her office at Wellness Collaborative’s office in West Garfield Park.
Lashone Kelly, interim director of the Garfield Park Right to Wellness Collaborative, works in her office in the non-profit’s office in West Garfield Park. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 3
Lashone Kelly takes notes while sitting at a table with a man and a woman on her team, with each typing on their laptops.
Lashone Kelly (center), interim director of the Garfield Park Right to Wellness Collaborative, works with her team in the non-profit’s office in West Garfield Park. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 3
Lashone Kelly talks with executive assistant LaCreshia Birts in person, while also talking on a Zoom call on a laptop.
Lashone Kelly (right), interim director of the Garfield Park Right to Wellness Collaborative, and executive assistant LaCreshia Birts participate in a Zoom meeting in the non-profit’s office in West Garfield Park, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 3
Lashone Kelly sits at her desk with papers surrounding her as she types on her laptop in her office at Wellness Collaborative’s office in West Garfield Park.
Lashone Kelly takes notes while sitting at a table with a man and a woman on her team, with each typing on their laptops.
Lashone Kelly talks with executive assistant LaCreshia Birts in person, while also talking on a Zoom call on a laptop.

If you go 5 miles east of West Garfield Park, which is the West Loop, or 5 miles west, which is Oak Park, the life expectancy for residents is 13 years longer than it is in West Garfield Park. That has to do with violence, but also with a very high rate of infant mortality. ...

About 25% of the parcels in West Garfield Park are vacant or city- or county-owned. That’s also the highest in the city. That’s also an opportunity to redevelop something positive in those spaces. …

We had the Aldi close (in 2021) in the middle of the night. They closed up on Friday, and on Saturday, the store was empty. The way they did it really hurt people. … Now there is no major grocery unless you go to Oak Park or the Pete’s on Western (about 3 miles east). That’s a long way if you’re a senior on the bus.

We have two projects proposed for the Aldi site, both about $80 million with city subsidies, that will bring back an anchor grocery store and provide housing. That’s a significant investment.

We have another $10 million committed to the Sankofa Wellness Village, which will have a grocery and space for the arts and wellness care from Rush Medical Center. That’s a significant investment.

I see the guys waving their little bags on Madison Street, and I’m nosey, so I pulled over one time and asked, ‘What are you selling?’ And the guy said, ‘Just weed.’ I asked, ‘Aren’t you worried about getting arrested?” And he said, ‘Nah, it’s legal.’ I don’t think some of them know what they’re doing is even against the law.

They say if they arrested everyone on Madison, there’d be guys back out there in a day, and they’d have to keep arresting them. I just know that it isn’t happening on Michigan Avenue and State Street.

I think things are changing. The last few years, things got so crazy, I think people started paying attention again. People are tired. It’s like, enough is enough.

