Previewing the top second-round high school football playoff games

Here’s a look at some of the best games in the second round of the Illinois High School Association state playoffs.

Class 8A

No. 8 York at No. 25 Lyons, 6 p.m. Saturday

It’s a rematch of a Week 8 West Suburban Silver game won 24-14 by York. The Dukes (9-1) have playmakers on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Sean Winton, receiver Luke Mailander, running back Jake Melion, Notre Dame-bound edge rusher Joseph Reiff and linebacker Cole Ostendorf (U. of Chicago). Ryan Jackson of Lyons (7-3) is one of the more dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the area, and also one of the most experienced with three trips to the postseason.

Class 7A

No. 19 Prospect at No. 2 Mount Carmel, 7 p.m. Friday

Both of Prospect’s losses came against teams that are still unbeaten: Barrington and Hersey. The Knights (8-2) average almost 37 points a game, thanks to a potent offense led by quarterback Jack Skoog and running back Noah Easter. Mount Carmel (9-1) is chasing its second consecutive state title and 15th overall. Wisconsin-bound running back Darrion Dupree, the CCL/ESCC Blue MVP, is one of several offensive playmakers along with quarterback Jack Elliott and receiver Maurice Densmore. Linebacker Parker Startz, an Ohio commit, leads the defense.

No. 11 Downers Grove North at No. 6 Hersey, 4 p.m. Saturday

This is arguably the best second-round matchup in the state. Downers Grove North (8-2) has one of the area’s premier two-way players in senior Noah Battle, who had more than 200 yards of total offense and a pick-six in last week’s win over Kenwood. Sophomore Owen Lansu is a rising quarterback prospect and linebacker Jimmy Janicki, a Troy baseball commit, leads a ball-hawking defense. Hersey (10-0) has plenty of Division I talent, including two-way Northwestern commit Carson Grove, four-star offensive lineman Will Nolan (Iowa), quarterback Colton Gumino and three-star tight end Logan Farrell.

Class 5A

No. 14 Carmel at Antioch, 1 p.m. Saturday

Carmel (9-1) is a program on the rise under coach Jason McKie, the former Bears fullback. The Corsairs went 7-4 last year, their first winning season since 2014 and their nine wins are the program’s most since going 10-2 in 2008. A pair of Division I commits — quarterback Johnny Weber (Southeast Missouri) and receiver Torey French (Indiana State) — pace the offense. Antioch (10-0) is averaging 53.5 points and its closest game was a 33-12 win over 8-2 Wauconda. The Sequoits have two high-level talents: running back Nick Day, who has 3,044 career rushing yards and 48 TDs, and two-way star Martin Cohen, who’s also a returning state track qualifier.

No. 21 Sycamore vs. No. 12 Morgan Park, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium

Sycamore (9-1) beat Simeon 28-6 in Week 2 and lost only to unbeaten Morris (22-14). The Spartans have reached the 5A semifinals four times since 2013, including each of the past two seasons. Three-star junior quarterback Burke Gautcher, an Iowa commit, leads the offense. Morgan Park (9-1) got a lift when multitalented Illinois commit Tysean Griffin returned to action in Week 9 after a four-game injury layoff. Other playmakers for the Mustangs include receiver Chris Durr (Wyoming), running back Keshawn Lewis-Hunt and defensive back Jovan Clark.

