The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11

Downers Grove North jumps, Lyons returns and Nazareth makes the cut.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11
Hersey players rush toward the student section after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Saturday.

Hersey players rush toward the student section after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Saturday.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The first round of the playoffs provided very few fireworks. Almost everything went as expected.

Only two ranked teams lost: Prairie Ridge and Kenwood. Both drop out. It’s possible that the Wolves will wind up back in the final rankings. They put together an undefeated regular season. But they are out for now and will likely need Nazareth to advance all the way to the Class 5A state title game to reappear in the final rankings.

Kenwood falls out after losing to Downers Grove North. That game was close for a half. The Broncos were just never able to pull all their individual talent together this season.

Lyons and Nazareth join this week. The Roadrunners were an easy decision after they beat Prairie Ride on the road Saturday. The 5-5 record isn’t pretty, but four of the teams that beat Nazareth are ranked higher than them.

I had a lot of confidence in the Lions in the preseason. They returned a ton of starters from a successful team and were ranked No. 11. It’s been an up-and-down season that could turn around quickly with a win against York in the second round. Lyons gave the Dukes a good fight in Week 8.

Super 25 rankings for Week 11
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (10-0) 1
8A: vs. Neuqua Valley

2. Mount Carmel (9-1) 2
7A: vs. No. 19 Prospect

3. Lincoln-Way East (10-0) 3
8A: vs. Minooka

4. Batavia (9-1) 4
7A: vs. Lincoln-Way Central

5. Maine South (9-1) 5
8A: vs. Belleville East

6. Hersey (10-0) 6
7A: vs. No. 11 Downers Grove North

7. Barrington (10-0) 7
8A: vs. Naperville Central

8. York (9-1) 8
8A: at No. 25 Lyons

9. Kankakee (10-0) 10
6A: vs. Eisenhower

10. St. Francis (8-2) 11
5A: at Sterling

11. Downers Grove North (8-2) 17
7A: at No. 6 Hersey

12. Morgan Park (9-1) 12
5A: vs. No. 21 Sycamore

13. Warren (8-2) 13
8A: at South Elgin

14. Carmel (9-1) 14
5A: at Antioch

15. Lake Zurich (9-1) 15
6A: at Kaneland

16. Morris (10-0) 16
5A: at Sacred Heart-Griffin

17. Glenbard West (8-2) 18
8A: at Edwardsville

18. Wheaton North (7-3) 19
7A: vs. Quincy

19. Prospect (8-2)
7A: at No. 2 Mount Carmel

20. Geneva (8-2) 21
6A: at Lake Forest

21. Sycamore (9-1) 20
5A: at No. 12 Morgan Park

22. IC Catholic (8-2) 23
4A: at Rockford Boylan

23. Nazareth (5-5) NR
5A: vs. Glenbard South

24. Huntley (9-1) 24
8A: at St. Ignatius

25. Lyons (7-3) NR
8A: vs. No. 8 York

Next Up In High School Sports
Logan Malachuk accounts for five TDs as Nazareth shocks undefeated Prairie Ridge
Glenbard West beats Naperville North to continue its late-season surge
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the first round of the state playoffs
Noah Battle leads Downers Grove North past Kenwood and into the second round
St. Ignatius QB Jack Wanzung runs for 227 yards and four TDs to spoil Joliet West’s playoff party
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
The Latest
A photo of Lucas Patrick practicing.
Bears
Bears downgrade C Lucas Patrick to questionable vs. Chargers, raising o-line concerns
Patrick figures to be their starting center for the foreseeable future.
By Jason Lieser
 
Richard Moll arrives at the TV Land Awards in Sony Studios Culver City, California in 2010. The character actor died Oct. 26 at 80.
Entertainment and Culture
Richard Moll, starred as ‘Night Court’ bailiff, dies at 80
The 6-foot-8 inch Moll became an instant breakout star for his character Bull on “Night Court,” which ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992.
By Bryan Alexander | USA Today
 
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Here are your picks for the World Series and Sunday’s Bears-Chargers game
We also asked which you would rather watch — rooting interests aside — a huge college game or any old NFL game.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls version of ‘Big Three’ already on life support after three games
Guard Zach LaVine knows how this movie ends, and unless the “Big Three” of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic can get synced up in the offense, there’s a good chance that one or more will be on the trade market sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
A mass shooting happened at a party on Halloween weekend in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road.
Crime
15 people shot at North Lawndale Halloween gathering
The man fired shots into a crowd of people that was gathered about 1 a.m. Two people were in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 