The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Columnists Israel-Hamas War News

The whole world is watching, through its fingers

Anti-Semitism reaching historic levels worldwide. The “scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms” so bad the White House is working on a national strategy to battle it. What in the world is going on? Chaos.

By  Michael Sneed
 Updated  
SHARE The whole world is watching, through its fingers
A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Abed Khaled/AP file

It has now become a world of what comes … next?

A time of WHY and WHO and … WHAT the hell is going on!

A desperate scramble to control the narrative in an era of doublespeak.

Taking sides in the Israel-Hamas War in a country the size of a toothpick on the world’s map. Then getting trapped in an incendiary battle of public opinion worldwide.

Getting embroiled in an era of war captured by cell phones and computers. Photographs and videos taken by the Hamas killers of their slaughter of Jewish babies. Grisly films of innocent Palestinian children killed by Israeli bombs. 

The crazy quilt of war threaded with three of the world’s greatest religions; Judaism, Islam and Christianity. 

Israeli and Palestinian children watching their neighborhoods being bombed on TikTok.

The burnt out remains of a house at kibbutz Kissufim, Israel, near the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The kibbutz was attacked on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants, who killed and kidnapped many of its community members.

The burnt out remains of a house at kibbutz Kissufim, Israel, near the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The kibbutz was attacked on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants, who killed and kidnapped many of its community members.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Anti-Semitism reaching historic levels worldwide. The “scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms” so bad the White House is working on a national strategy to battle it.

What in the world is going on?

Chaos. 

Antisemitism: Redux …

The ugly face of antisemitism surfaced in the village of Skokie early Friday morning, with police investigating it as a hate crime. 

Simple yard signs showing both American and Israeli flags with the line “I Stand with Israel” were ripped down, cut up and strewn across several village blocks Thursday in the suburb’s Devonshire section.

A vandalized pro-Israel yard sign in Skokie.

A vandalized pro-Israel yard sign in Skokie.

Provided

“I woke up at 2 a.m. [Friday morning] and heard the sound of laughter outside my window,” said Leah Graber. 

“It sounded like teenagers,” she said. “I woke up in the morning to find my pro-Israel America sign overturned with similar reports by neighbors,” she told Sneed. “We can’t stay silent. We need to stand together.”

A funeral for a peace-seeker: Redux…

Veteran Chicago reporter Dorothy Colin, 84, also attended the historic 1995 funeral of slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak  Rabin, who forged peace accords with Palestinians before he was assassinated. Sneed already shared her thoughts on the momentous gathering in Jerusalem last Sunday.

And the legendary Collin, whose long career included covering the U.S. House of Representatives, has her own view of what came after the assassination. 

“It’s true the Rabin funeral was historic and an eye-popping event: King Hussein of Jordan in tears and Yasser Arafat, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Party, who stayed away at a respectful distance,” said Collin. 

The day after she attended the funeral of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Chicago journalist Dorothy Collin reads the then Chicago Sun-Times-owned Jerusalem Post at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem in November of 1995.&nbsp;

The day after she attended the funeral of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Chicago journalist Dorothy Collin reads the then Chicago Sun-Times-owned Jerusalem Post at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem in November of 1995.

Michael Sneed/Chicago Sun-Times-file

“But ironically, Rabin’s Jewish extremist assassin, who was opposed to handing over control of parts of the West Bank to the Palestinians in the landmark peace agreements, got what he wanted; the eventual dissolution of peace with the Palestinians we are watching now.

“Arab terrorists like Hamas couldn’t handle word Israel and Saudi Arabia might be considering the possibility of a working relationship … and Israel holding talks with moderate states in the Middle Eastern,” she said.

Where’s Melania?

The mostly invisible wife of Donald Trump these days actually appeared at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago with her hubby and mixed with the revelers. No, the mostly missing Melania was not wearing a costume. She was, however, dressed appropriately in black. 

Sight seen …

Heads Up! As he headed into a New York civil fraud trial threatening to dismantle the Trump family’s real estate empire, Donald Trump Jr. joked: “I should have worn make-up” when he encountered a ton of photographers.

(However … the cocky one also spent time off the stand checking out the courtroom artist drawings of his heavily pomaded hair, a Don Junior signature akin to father’s spraynetted hair wings.

This & That…

  • Boo hoo and whaaaa? Chicago’s unseasonable Halloween snowfall may have dropped on drooping fairy wings and pink Barbie gear, but it was a bit startling to spot youngsters decked out in SWAT team police vests.
  • Boo hoo and whoooo? A North Shore neighborhood watch item. “Someone smashed our pumpkin. It was electric.”

Sneedlings…

Reality star James (“Vanderpump Rules”) Kennedy hit the DJ set at a TAO Chicago Halloween party … Saturday birthdays: Kathy Griffin, 63; Matthew McConaughy, 54; Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54 … Sunday birthdays: Art Garfunkel, 82; Elke Sommer, 82; Kris Jenner, 68; Kevin Jonas, 36; Tilda Swinton, 63.

Next Up In Commentary
Pritzker overcomes ‘gargantuan hurdles’ to get Stellantis to reopen, expand Belvidere auto assembly plant
Seven masterful basketball books capture current cultural moment
Big Game Hunting: Isn’t this why Sam Hartman went to Notre Dame? Cue the ‘W’ at Clemson
Noise cameras in Chicago? You’ve got to be kidding.
Mike Johnson and his pious dog and pony show
Police are stopping Black drivers for minor violations at record highs. Lawmakers should do something about it.
The Latest
Pablo Vega Cuevas.
Crime
Aurora crew leader of ruthless Mexican drug cartel freed on bond
Pablo Vega Cuevas has admitted he was in charge of an operation in which thousands of kilograms of heroin were shipped from Mexico to warehouses in Aurora on passenger buses.
By Frank Main
 
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield.&nbsp;
Springfield
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
The court found that Illinois’ controversial gun law survived the first part of a two-step test laid out in a crucial June 2022 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Jon Seidel
 
Pro-Israel signs are shown after they were torn up. Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023.
Suburban Chicago
Jewish community in Skokie raises fears after Israeli yard signs stolen, torn up
Multiple houses on several blocks were targeted overnight with their pro-Israel signs vandalized and stolen.
By Isabel Funk
 
Kavia Simmons, founder of I Love My Coffee Black, at her cafe inside Save A Lot in Englewood, 832 W. 63rd St.
Business
I Love My Coffee Black slated to open coffee shop at Englewood Save A Lot
The online coffee company will open its first store at the former Whole Foods location by the end of this year.
By Mariah Rush
 
In this file photo, a shopper walks by with along Michigan Avenue in the Magnificent Mile, a popular shopping district.
Crime
Man charged in deadly attack on Magnificent Mile is removed from courtroom after repeated outbursts during hearing
Henry Graham, 49, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Russell Long, who was struck him from behind as he walked in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 