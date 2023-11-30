The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lincoln Park’s Keyshawn Barfield (33) shoots a ball against Kenwood.

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

CHICAGO CATHOLIC BLUE

DePaul Prep at St. Rita, 7:00

LAKE SHORE

Intrinsic-Downtown at Lycee, 6:30

METRO PREP

Universal at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:00

NOBLE GOLD

Butler at Johnson, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Bulls Prep, 7:00

Comer at Hansberry, ppd.

NORTH SUBURBAN

Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Evergreen Park at Tinley Park, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Hillcrest, 6:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Stagg, 6:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00

South Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00

Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30

West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00

NONCONFERENCE

ASPIRA at Woodlawn, 5:00

Chicago Tech at South Shore, 5:00

Cristo Rey at Kelly, 7:00

Daystar at North Shore, 6:00

DuSable at King, 5:00

EPIC at Vocational, 5:00

Fenger at Chicago Richards, 5:00

Grayslake Central at Marian Central, 7:00

Horizon-Southwest at Harlan, 5:00

Johnsburg at Grant, 5:30

Juarez at Back of the Yards, 6:00

Lake Forest at Lakes, 7:00

Libertyville at Carmel, 7:00

Morgan Park at Proviso West, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Bogan, 7:00

North Boone at Marengo, 7:00

North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Northtown at Steinmetz, 5:00

Rochelle Zell at Wolcott, 6:00

Schaumburg Christian at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Shepard at Lombard Prep, 5:00

Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00

U-High at Perspectives-LA, 6:30

Woodstock North at Rockford Christian, 7:00

