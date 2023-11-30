Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Thursday, November 30, 2023
CHICAGO CATHOLIC BLUE
DePaul Prep at St. Rita, 7:00
LAKE SHORE
Intrinsic-Downtown at Lycee, 6:30
METRO PREP
Universal at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:00
NOBLE GOLD
Butler at Johnson, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Bulls Prep, 7:00
Comer at Hansberry, ppd.
NORTH SUBURBAN
Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Evergreen Park at Tinley Park, 6:00
Oak Lawn at Hillcrest, 6:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Stagg, 6:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00
South Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00
Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30
West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00
NONCONFERENCE
ASPIRA at Woodlawn, 5:00
Chicago Tech at South Shore, 5:00
Cristo Rey at Kelly, 7:00
Daystar at North Shore, 6:00
DuSable at King, 5:00
EPIC at Vocational, 5:00
Fenger at Chicago Richards, 5:00
Grayslake Central at Marian Central, 7:00
Horizon-Southwest at Harlan, 5:00
Johnsburg at Grant, 5:30
Juarez at Back of the Yards, 6:00
Lake Forest at Lakes, 7:00
Libertyville at Carmel, 7:00
Morgan Park at Proviso West, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Bogan, 7:00
North Boone at Marengo, 7:00
North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Northtown at Steinmetz, 5:00
Rochelle Zell at Wolcott, 6:00
Schaumburg Christian at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Shepard at Lombard Prep, 5:00
Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00
U-High at Perspectives-LA, 6:30
Woodstock North at Rockford Christian, 7:00