Why four trade unions want lawmakers to renew Invest in Kids scholarships

As the Illinois General Assembly debates the future of the Invest in Kids Act, we’d like to remind the Legislature there’s an important aspect of the program that many are overlooking. This tax credit scholarship program is ready to fund programs for young men and women of color who have financial needs and want to prepare for apprenticeship programs to become union tradespeople.

Since the passage of an amendment to the act in 2021, which allows kids with financial need to access scholarships toward a vocational trade school, we have been working with local partners to make such a school a reality. That opportunity would be jeopardized if the Legislature fails to renew the scholarship program.

As labor unions representing trades workers across our state, we know all too well the importance of a quality education. Operating engineers, electricians, laborers, plumbers and other skilled tradespeople in the private and public sectors must have a quality education to be successful in our careers.

We are fortunate to live in a state that not only provides quality public school options for parents to choose from but also has options for low-income parents who desire other educational alternatives — including programs we’re preparing to launch to educate students for the union trades.

The Invest in Kids Act has already been amended to include school programs structured around a trade curriculum so kids are prepared to go directly into apprenticeships at the end of high school or even sooner if they run concurrently with high school. This will encourage more minority and financially disadvantaged children to participate in the trades and create pathways out of poverty with a direct opportunity for stable, good-paying union careers.

Pairing traditional schooling with technical training

The amended Invest in Kids Act allows for a jointly administered program to pair a traditional education with technical skills training. The program will be eligible statewide, and, with enough donors, it could fund hundreds of scholarships for those who qualify for financial assistance.

Even more exciting to us, the law also allows for a private technical academy to open its doors — a place where we could train our next generation of men and women who will build Illinois. The school would provide coursework and training in career and technical education pathways aligned to industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Each would be associated with an occupation determined to fall under the leading or emerging priority sectors determined by Illinois’ Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. And the careers will provide good union wages.

In addition to our labor groups, many parents and children across Illinois are relying on Invest in Kids for an education that fits them best. We urge the General Assembly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to act now to ensure this important program continues for many years beyond this year’s scheduled sunset. Many families have benefited from this scholarship program, and many more remain on waiting lists. Voters enthusiastically support this program, so nothing should stop legislators from acting.

In these times, we are charged with creating more opportunities for our youth, especially for children and families in need. Let’s do right by them. Keep Invest in Kids scholarships going.

James Sweeney is president and business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150; James Connolly is business manager of construction and general laborers of the District Council of Chicago & Vicinity; James Coyne is business manager of Chicago Journeyman Plumbers Local 130 UA; and Donald Finn is business manager and financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

