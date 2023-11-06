Illinois innovators help improve lives of those in need abroad

From our incredible universities to cutting-edge research and development, Illinois has some of the brightest minds across the country. But what also makes our state great is the compassion our Illinoisans have for those in need across the world.

Since Russia began its renewed assault on Ukraine last year, we’ve all seen the incredible outpouring of support from so many here in Illinois. Thousands of miles away yet eager to help, Illinoisans have been raising funds, volunteering with refugees and rallying in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and democracy.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many of them, including members of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine — whose ingenious program sends lifesaving medical equipment, firetrucks and ambulances to Ukraine. In fact, the effort was inspired by then-7-year-old Illinoisan Lily Manson, who asked her father, Chris, how to help Ukraine after watching news about the war.

But what many people may not realize is how many others there are in Illinois helping vulnerable populations in remote corners of the globe. I regard these heroic, low-cost initiatives with great admiration, and I have done all I can to support their work.

Opinion bug Opinion

Take, for example, Chicago-based World Bicycle Relief. It seems to have found the secret sauce for a novel yet simple development program that helps kids stay in school, health workers reach remote patients, and farmers move their goods.

It does this through sustainable programs that provide rugged, low maintenance, Africa-specific bicycles through partner or community organizations — sometimes using micro-credit to help with the purchases. In Malawi, for example, World Bicycle Relief has already provided more than 60,000 bikes that are helping with health, education, girls’ empowerment and employment.

Fighting food insecurity

The story continues with the University of Illinois Soybean Innovation Lab. With climate change and population growth creating strains on many countries’ food supplies, the lab identified an enormous opportunity to help bolster agriculture resiliency. By introducing farmers to seeds adapted to newer climates that replenish degraded soil and can be rotated for a full season of varied harvests, the Lab is helping to combat food insecurity.

In Malawi, the Lab has helped dramatically increase and diversify the country’s agriculture sector. For-profit large farms and countless small farmers, many led by women, have dramatically increased yields, increased earnings and fed more people. Increasingly depleted and degraded farmland in key watershed areas critical to the country’s clean drinking water are healthier and more productive. The results are nothing short of miraculous and can be replicated elsewhere.

And speaking of near-miracles, Evanston-based Rotary International has tirelessly leveraged U.S. foreign assistance to help nearly eradicate polio from the globe — a truly historic endeavor.

My predecessor in the U.S. Senate, Paul Simon, was ahead of his time on so many issues. He understood that clean water and adequate sanitation keep girls in schools, improve health and help people be more economically productive — in fact a 6-to-1 dollar multiplier on those key quality of life issues.

A few years ago, my staff returned from a trip to Ghana. As a result of U.S.-supported water and sanitation programs championed by Simon, the local governor in the rural district they visited was effusive when describing how introducing low-cost, locally made, sustainable latrines had dramatically improved health outcomes for his constituents. It was such a simple intervention that yielded life-saving results.

The transformative programs by World Bicycle Relief, the Soybean Innovation Lab and Rotary are of the same spirit — low-cost, basic interventions with huge returns in fostering a better quality of life in some of the poorest parts of the world. Great ideas coming from a great state.

With so many global events making the world feel dark, I take pride in the work Illinois is doing to bring light to the most vulnerable around the world. And this is just the beginning. Other states — and countries — should follow the incredible compassion, humility and example Illinois is setting.

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, is the Senate Majority Whip. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996 and has won reelection four times.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.