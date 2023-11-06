The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Homewood-Flossmoor welcomes new stars on the state’s first day of high school basketball practice

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Homewood-Flossmoor welcomes new stars on the state’s first day of high school basketball practice
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield gets ready on the first day of practice.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield gets ready on the first day of practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Homewood-Flossmoor’s golden generation graduated from high school this past spring. Several of last season’s All-Area and All-City stars grew up playing with the Vikings United youth program in H-F’s district. Some never started at H-F. Other players eventually transferred away.

Second-year coach Jamere Dismukes, a south suburban native and Rich East grad, is making significant strides towards keeping that talent home. 

Monday was the first day of basketball practice across the state and instead of wondering how he would replace a missing star, Dismukes showcased new additions. 

Bryce Heard, the state’s top-ranked junior and the No. 84 player in the country according to 247sports.com, is now at H-F. Heard started high school at Kenwood and spent last season at one of the top prep schools in the nation, Montverde, Fla. 

Gianni Cobb, who started high school at Bloom and was an All-City guard at Perspectives-Leadership last season, recently committed to Columbia and has transferred to H-F. 

Mac Hagemester, a 6-7 senior, transferred from Lincoln-Way East. 

Those additions join senior Carson Brownfield and junior point guard JD Tyler, one of the breakout stars of the summer. 

“These kids all grew up together so they know each other and have played some form of basketball together before,” Dismukes said. But that’s just half the battle. If we can mesh well together we will have a really successful season.”

It’s an exciting group on paper. Cobb is one of the area’s flashiest guards. He and Tyler form one of the state’s most dynamic backcourts.

“We’re getting closer and closer every day,” Tyler said. “I’m learning his spots and he’s learning mine. He’s unpredictable but it is always productive.”

The Vikings are in all of this season’s marquee events: the Chicago Elite Classic, Team Rose, When Sides Collide. They even make a trip downstate to the Bank of O’Fallon shootout. 

Heard, a 6-4 wing, flashed major potential in limited minutes as a freshman at Kenwood. There’s definite excitement surrounding his return to the state. He has nearly two dozen scholarship offers, including California, DePaul, Georgetown and Illinois. 

“I’m not feeling any pressure,” Heard said. “I just want to help the team win games. It’s not about me.”

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

As an underclassman, Brownfield watched the last group of stars leave. Now he’s ready to contribute to the new group that has arrived. 

“It’s good having all of my neighborhood friends come back for my senior year,” Brownfield said. “We want to do some stuff that H-F hasn’t done, like win state. The last time they had a chance at that was 2004.”

Brownfield isn’t worried about the new group meshing. 

“Some outsiders are saying we can’t play together,” Brownfield said. “That is false. There isn’t a selfish person on the team. We are always making that extra pass. We are friends and there isn’t any jealousy.”

Homewood-Flossmoor and Marian Catholic play every Thanksgiving Eve at the Chicago Heights Classic. It’s a special night, easily the best opening week atmosphere in the area. The stands are usually packed, but this year’s matchup will serve as the high-profile debut for the new-look H-F program. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Do private schools have an unfair advantage in the state football playoffs?
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the second round of the state playoffs
Morgan Park beats Sycamore to earn a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals. ‘Tears came to my eyes, tears of joy.’
Carmel silences Antioch with a running clock victory
The Latest
Young woman looking at herself from a handheld mirror inside Studs’ ear piercing studio.
Business
Ear piercing studio Studs to open first Chicago site in Gold Coast
The trendy studio, popular with celebrities like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, plans to open multiple Chicago locations starting in 2024.
By Isabel Funk
 
Hot dogs are served to migrants Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, outside a NorthSide police station where they live in a small tent community.
Columnists
White House, state, city team up for pilot program to help migrants apply for work permits
Pilot clinic launching Thursday will serve about 150 migrants per day, allow applicants to apply for hundreds of dollars in fee waivers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Comedian Mike Marvell will be the Riverside Fishing Club Thursday. Photo from Gutpileandfriends.com
Sports
Something fishy and something funny
Comedian Mike Marvell will make it a specal night Thursday at the Riverside Fishing Club.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks to reporters at City Hall on Oct. 11, 2023.
City Hall
Sweeping the floor: Why Johnson had no choice in removing key Council ally from top leadership posts
Not even six months into the Brandon Johnson administration, his Council floor leader, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, had become a liability the mayor simply could not afford.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Illinois State Capitol Building at 401 S. 2nd St. in Springfield, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Springfield
Congressional Dems slam private school tax plan as state lawmakers return to Springfield for veto session battle
Private school tax credits, the lifting of a nuclear power plant moratorium and an elected school board map are among the most pressing issues facing lawmakers Tuesday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 