The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Holiday Guide 2023 Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

Holiday dining at home: Chef Joe Decker’s ‘Char’s Breakfast Casserole’

“Every Christmas morning, we would make a delicious breakfast casserole — my mother-in-law’s recipe.”

By  Contributor
   
SHARE Holiday dining at home: Chef Joe Decker’s ‘Char’s Breakfast Casserole’
Chef Executive Chef Joe Decker carves out a piece of Char’s Breakfast Casserole at the Wildfire restaurant in Glenview.

Chef Executive Chef Joe Decker carves out a piece of Char’s Breakfast Casserole at the Wildfire restaurant in Glenview.

Anthony Jackson/ For the Sun-Times

Executive Chef Joe Decker

Wildfire, 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview; wildfirerestaurant.com

Untitled

2023 Holiday Guide ❄️

From us to you, a guide to the sights, sounds and tastes of the season.

Read more

“Every Christmas morning, we would make a delicious breakfast casserole that was my mother-in-law’s recipe. It is quite delicious and satisfying. It is not really tied to my heritage, but my kids will always remember that dish and will make it for their future families. It is called Char’s Breakfast Casserole because it is named after my late mother-in-law, Charlene. It has chicken sausage, wheat bread, onions, eggs, half ’n’ half, dry mustard, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and cheddar cheese.”  — Chef Joe Decker

Char’s Breakfast Casserole

Char’s Breakfast Casserole at the Wildfire restaurant in Glenview. The casserole is made with chicken sausage, wheat bread, onions and eggs.

Char’s Breakfast Casserole is made with chicken sausage, wheat bread, onions and eggs.

Anthony Jackson/ For the Sun-Times

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 slices multigrain bread
  • 2-3 Tbsp butter (room temperature)
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 lb mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cup onion, thinly sliced
  • 1.5 lbs Italian chicken sausage
  • 3/4 lb cheddar cheese, grated
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 3 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp dry mustard
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 Tbsp parsley, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Butter bread slices and cut into cubes. 

3. Brown mushrooms and onions in ½ cup butter for about 12 minutes. Set aside and cool to room temperature.

4. Flatten bulk Italian chicken sausage on a parchment lined sheet pan

5. Cook at 350F degrees in the oven for approximately 15 -20 minutes. 

6. Let cool to room temperature. Then cut into bite sized pieces.

6. Layer in a 9x13 casserole dish, bread, mushroom and onion mix, sausage, cheese, repeating and ending with a layer of cheese.

8. Mix eggs, seasonings and milk. Pour over layers. 

9. Refrigerate overnight.

10. Bake at 350 for 1 hour. Let rest for 15 minutes, then cut into squares.

Chef’s note: Can sub vegetables for sausage — spinach mix, red pepper, etc. if vegetarian is desired.

Wildfire restaurant in Glenview.

Wildfire restaurant in Glenview.

Anthony Jackson/ For the Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Holiday dining at home: Duck matzo ball soup at Oakville Grill & Cellar by Chef Max Robbins
Holiday dining at home: Stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée recipe by Chef Carlos Gaytan
Dear Abby: No more gifts for grandchildren who never send thanks
‘It’s a Wonderful Knife’ hacks away at the beloved Bedford Falls Christmas story
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Four Chicago restaurants awarded 2023 Michelin stars
The Latest
Chef Max Robbins is photographed at The Oakville Grill &amp; Cellar.
Holiday Guide 2023
Holiday dining at home: Duck matzo ball soup at Oakville Grill & Cellar by Chef Max Robbins
“This recipe takes traditional matzo ball soup and gives it an upgrade for the holidays with the use of rich, full-flavored duck confit meat.”
By Contributor
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
News
Debris from truck hits Blue Line train on Kennedy Expressway on Northwest Side
No injuries were reported but Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted because of debris on the tracks, according to the transit agency.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chef Carlos Gaytán of Tzuco Restaurant.
Holiday Guide 2023
Holiday dining at home: Stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée recipe by Chef Carlos Gaytan
“At Tzuco, I aim to share the depth of Mexico’s culinary traditions. This dish, though not on our menu, embodies that spirit.”
By Contributor
 
Duke coach Jon Scheyer claps for his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against UNC Pembroke in Durham, N.C.
High School Basketball
The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
Breaking down the best recruiting classes in the country.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) drives the ball past Moline’s Braden Freeman (5) during the state semifinal game at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
Signing Day steals, success stories, all the stars that left and the best still uncommitted
All the storylines from the recruiting cycle around the Class of 2024.
By Joe Henricksen
 