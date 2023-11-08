Kenwood, looking to avenge losses, sticking to its style

Kenwood’s girls basketball program is built around playing one way: fast.

“Style is not gonna change,” coach Andre Lewis said. “We’ve got to play fast. We’re an up-tempo team. We’re a ball-pressure team. What I like about our main group is the fact that we can actually switch one to five with that group.”

The Broncos are a young team in terms of grade, but they’re not short on experience. Guards Arielle Henigan, Danielle Brooks, and forward Diann Jackson will lead the Broncos this year.

The Broncos are motivated to avenge losses in the city and state playoffs last season.

“The losses that we had last year ... that’s really my motivation,” Jackson said. “My injury woke up something that wasn’t there before, and I’m really excited to showcase that.”

Brooks made over 100 three-point field goals last season and is one of the top sophomores in the state. Lewis, who is in his 12th year at Kenwood, isn’t worried about the scoring; he’s more concerned with growing on the other end of the court.

“Rebounding and just understanding matchups,” Lewis said on where he wants to see his team improve. “A big part of being successful down the line is your ability to control the pace of the game, and you control the pace of the game with defensive rebounding.

“So Pat Riley said best many years ago: no rebounds, no rings. So we want to be able to control the glass so that we can control tempo and dictate to our opponents.”

Jackson will be a big part of the group’s rebounding effort. Jackson tore her meniscus this summer and missed some of the early conditioning and fall league games.

Jackson said she enjoys the Broncos’ fast-paced style because most teams are trying to slow the game down. She’s also excited to show more of her perimeter game this season and, ultimately, win.

Jackson’s development gives the Broncos another offensive weapon.

“Diann has really grown in her perimeter game,” Lewis said. “So I think I liked the fact that we are actually going to be able to pick and pop as well as roll to the basket, as well as have offense initiate through our bigs in addition to playing through our guards.”

In addition to the returning talent, the Broncos are also adding transfers in forward Talya Tillman and guard Icesis Thomas. Tillman is transferring from Libertyville, and Thomas from Bishop Noll.

Lewis said the acclimation process has been smooth because the players were already familiar with each other because of AAU.

“I like to lock people up,” Thomas said. “It helps my teammates get into their own game because I can be our energy on defense.”

Lewis said the Broncos only have 10 home games this season, but he said it’s by design to reach their goals.

He said teams grow and mature more when they’re on the road, a shift from last year’s team.

Meshing all this talent into a cohesive group will be critical to Kenwood’s season as its first game, against Homewood-Flossmoor, is on Nov. 17. The team is working on two soft skills in particular.

“I think that our kids understand that, you know, selflessness and they’re willing to sacrifice part of yourself for the benefit of the group is always going to lead to greater success.” Lewis said.