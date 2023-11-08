Veterans Day deals, free treats and more in Chicago area

Local and national restaurants and stores are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend by offering discounts, free meals and treats in honor of Veterans Day.

Most discounts are valid only on Veterans Day, which falls on Saturday this year, though some restaurants and stores are stretching their offers an extra day or two.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required, but most businesses will also accept discharge papers and VA cards. Check with the location about what they require as proof of service before heading out.

Here are some of the businesses offering deals or freebies:

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in at Applebee’s restaurants get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu on Saturday.

Bar Louie: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free craft burger at Bar Louie on Saturday. The offer is for dine-in only. The chain has several locations in the Chicago area.

Buffalo Wild Wings: At Buffalo Wild Wings veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Saturday with valid ID. The offer is only available for dine in.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses with a valid ID can receive a small coffee of the day or cold press, excluding nitro on Saturday at Caribou Coffee.

Chief O’Neill’s: The Irish eatery, 3471 N. Elston Ave., will offer a 50% discount on meals to veterans and active-duty military members with proof of ID on Saturday. The pub and restaurant is also serving up $6 pints of Guinness and $15 whiskey flights for all customers that day.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Saturday with proof of service.

Denny’s: Denny’s will give active-duty military and veterans a free pulled pork sandwich on Saturday.

Dimo’s Pizza: The pizzeria is offering 15% off an order for members of the military with proof of ID on Saturday. It has locations at Revival Food Hall, 125 Clark St., Wicker Park, 1615 N. Damen Ave., and Wrigleyville, 3463 N. Clark St.

Dunkin’: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free doughnut of their choice at Dunkin’ on Saturday.

Great Clips: Veterans and active service members can get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit at any of their locations on Saturday.

IHOP: At participating IHOP restaurants, veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or a pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday if they dine- n.

IKEA: Active-duty military members and veterans with a valid ID can dine for free at IKEA from Friday to Sunday. The store is also offering a 15% discount on in-store home furnishing purchases.

Little Caesars: Little Caesars is offering veterans and active-duty military a free lunch at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lottie’s Pub: The Bucktown bar, 1925 W. Cortland St., will offer 20% off to veterans and active-duty military with ID on Saturday. Several food items and drinks will also be offered at special prices from noon to 4 p.m.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille: Veterans and active military can choose from a free pork chop lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or a discounted three-course dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the upscale steakhouse, which has three suburban locations. Reservations are required.

The Smoothie Joint: The cafe, 948 W. Newport Ave., is offering medium smoothies for everyone for $5.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee: Veterans can get a free 12-ounce coffee on Saturday. The offer is only valid in-store and military ID is required.

Starbucks: Starbucks will honor those who have served with a free tall hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Saturday.

Target: The retail giant is offering a 10% discount for active-duty military and veterans, as well as their spouses and children. The offer is valid through Saturday, and shoppers must visit the company’s website to claim it through its Circle program.

Time Out Market Chicago: The food hall, 916 W. Fulton Market, will give veterans or active-duty members a $15 card to use at any of the kitchens in the location on Saturday.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub: A 20% discount will be offered to active military members or veterans on Nov. 11. The sports bar’s Chicago location is at 622 N. Fairbanks Ct. in Streeterville, but there are also restaurants in Gurnee, Lake Villa and Libertyville.

Walgreens: Veterans, military members and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible items at any store nationwide from Friday through Monday.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources: For those looking for a day trip, all veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle will be admitted free to Indiana Department of Natural Resources state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road state recreation areas on Saturday.

