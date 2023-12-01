The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Struggling to choose a new Medicare health care plan? It’s not too late to get help.

No need to panic even though Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is about to end.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
Every year, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, seniors have an opportunity to choose different health and drug plans or stick with what they have.

That sounds easy. But it can be stressful because none of us can predict what will happen in the future.

By the time I finished reviewing all of the benefits offered by competing health plans and researched my drug costs for the previous year, my head was swimming,

Thankfully, I was able to reach an insurance broker able to help seniors navigate the many options out there.

The broker shared some essential tips that might help reduce the anxiety some of you, too, might be feeling.

First, maybe, like me, you’re wondering whether we need to consult a Medicare adviser.

After speaking with this broker, I think we do.

“I help people make good choices about their health care because the system makes minor changes every year,” the broker told me. “Mostly, seniors are confused by all the choices because they get many phone calls about plans, and many don’t speak clear English. They get a lot of stuff in the mail and hear a lot of ads on radio and TV commercials, which adds to the confusion. Now, we have ads on TV for plans endorsed by celebrities. These celebrities encourage people to call. Sometimes, the caller can create a dialogue that may lead people to enroll in a plan. But many commercials are bait-and-switch.

“The senior population is bombarded with misinformation. There are a lot of fraudulent things happening, and it’s to the point where some seniors are not picking up their telephones.“

Here are some things seniors and their caregivers need to remember as the decision deadline looms for this year’s open enrollment period.

What’s Medicare doing to protect seniors?

“Medicare is trying to clamp down on the bad actors,” the broker said. “They are making brokers like me more compliant because you have some bad actors who are not compliant and are ripping off the beneficiaries”.

Is the official ‘Medicare & You’ handbook helpful?

“The average person doesn’t read it,” the broker said. “When we enter the door, our approach is, ‘Hey, have you read your Medicare book?’ Then, we ask them to get it because we use that book as a starting point when we go over Medicare options.

“It’s like a bible. I keep it with me. It’s like, when you go to church without your bible, the pastor has his.”

Is it time to panic with the cutoff Thursday?

“No need to panic,” the broker said. “You’re shopping and looking for the best deal. You can’t rush that.”

To take the pressure off wary enrollees, brokers are supposed to wait 48 hours before sealing the deal.

“I give you this information,” the broker told me. “And, if you want me to meet with you, I have to wait 48 hours before I come and see you to provide you with time to digest the information so you don’t feel rushed.

“If seniors have a clear understanding, they decide to stay where they are or they switch.”

What if I make a terrible decision?

If you end up feeling like you’ve made a wrong decision, you still can correct it from Jan. 1 through March 31.

It’s complicated

That’s why people turn to Medicare advisors, the broker told me.

“We have been certified through all the insurance carriers. We must test and score 90% or more to get certified to have these conversations with the beneficiaries.”

When our conversation ended, I felt more comfortable hitting the enroll button.

To get help finding the right Medicare coverage, go online to medicare.gov or call the Senior Health Insurance Program toll-free at (800) 252-8966.

