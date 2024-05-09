Arlington Heights school nurse fired for allegedly giving students wrong medication

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board members have fired a school nurse under investigation for dispensing the wrong medication to students.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the board voted 6-0 to terminate the employment of the registered nurse at Westgate Elementary School for “gross misconduct committed outside the scope of her employment, multiple unauthorized violations of District 25 policy and procedures, and willful insubordination,” according to the board resolution.

The firing comes a little more than two weeks after the nurse was placed on administrative leave, when district officials say they were made aware of concerns about her.

Arlington Heights police confirmed they are investigating the potential misuse of prescription medication intended for Westgate students. No criminal charges have been announced.

School board President Greg Scapillato called the nurse’s actions a “breach of trust,” and “distressing and concerning.”

“The board and administration care deeply about the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff in our community,” said Scapillato, reading from a prepared statement at the meeting. “The action we took at today’s meeting is not something we take lightly.”

Gina DeBoni, an attorney representing families of children who may have been given the wrong medication, said the firing was “far overdue,” but an “incomplete response.” DeBoni called for other administrators to be placed on leave, saying she’s uncovered evidence in her civil investigation that district officials received reports of missing medication as early as 2022.

The nurse had been employed at Westgate for five years, a school district spokesman confirmed.

Through their attorneys, one family previously said their child has suffered health problems after blood tests showed signs of excessive aspirin intake and fentanyl.

Autumn Jenks, one of three parents to speak at the meeting, said Westgate families have endured “insurmountable pain and fear” over the past two weeks.

“What should have been a safe space for our children has turned into a building draped in trauma and fear for our children, families and all others within the Westgate community,” Jenks told school board members. “The ripple effect of this trauma will reverberate for years for our children and our families.”

Read more at dailyherald.com.