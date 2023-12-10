The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
A variety of items that go into a budget.

Financial advice is helpful. But it all depends on how it all fits into our own specific circumstances.

Angela Cheng/Sun-Times

Someone In Chicago Advice Entertainment and Culture

Someone in Chicago needs to learn how to budget

When financial advice doesn’t fully fit into our own circumstances, it’s up to us to fill in the blanks by learning from every personal mistake and success.

By  Ismael Perez
   
SHARE Someone in Chicago needs to learn how to budget
SHARE Someone in Chicago needs to learn how to budget
A place where Chicagoans can ask questions on how to navigate life transitions, relationships, family, finance and more.

I was once one of those people who envied couples who lived together, appreciated each other’s company and split the bill for everything.

“Wow, imagine the money I’d save if I was in love,” I thought.

When I moved to Chicago, I had roommates, and we each paid a share of the rent, but it was different. We were random individuals who just happened to have the same address. We weren’t going out to restaurants or shopping on Saturdays.

Then, I invested in a one-bedroom apartment and loved the privacy. Two years later, I upgraded to a spacious, two-bedroom apartment all to myself. It was a major accomplishment but short-lived when a long-distance relationship decided to move in.

It was my little brother.

We are 10 years apart but have grown to be best friends from afar since we didn’t get much time to live together under my parents’ roof. With him moving in, I’d lose my cute home office but — just imagining the possible financial gains — I didn’t mind the sacrifice.

Need advice?
Submit your question to ‘Someone in Chicago.’
ASK

I was ready to see a savings account with a beating heart, order nice cocktails without checking my bank balance and maybe dust off my passport and explore Europe in 2024.

Y’all, I was such a clown.

The illusion of more money in my pocket quickly faded. First because of the unavoidable expenses and utility bills that double when the apartment goes from one tenant to two. (Yes, duh.) Then by treating myself to those seemingly harmless “buy now, pay later” purchases that eat up your paycheck.

Make more but spend more

As I grew up and slowly climbed out of poverty, my mom was happy but worried I would trap myself in debt as I explored and tested my financial freedom. Now that I’m in my 30s, her advice — rather, financial warnings — ring more clearly.

In my current situation (a few extra bucks in budget, brother moving in, etc.), reality was the first thing that started to dwindle my spending power.

The $70 internet data plan, for example, was enough for one person. But less than a week after my online-video-game-loving brother moved in, we upgraded to the unlimited $110 plan after multiple data-limit warnings.

We had to spend more here, Mom. But here is where you were annoyingly right.

By moving in, my brother was also saving money. So I showed him my favorite restaurants, he fell in love exploring Chinatown, and we had fun buying new shoes and wearing them immediately down Michigan Avenue.

While treating myself to things I couldn’t afford before, I overestimated my financial liberties and my spending on entertainment nearly tripled. My splurge didn’t even leave me with enough money to renew my passport for my European vacation fantasy.

Learn from others, fill in the blanks

So, yes, learn from your parents or a person you aspire to be like. Their advice might not fully fit our circumstances, so it’s up to us to fill in the blanks by learning from every personal mistake and success. It might start with being honest about what kind of lifestyle we can afford and planning what we have to sacrifice or work toward to get to the next level.

My brother and I had a serious talk about how to balance our “Material Girl” lifestyles and keep each other accountable — my last shoe purchase was Oct. 14.

And, yes, I was wrong about dual-income households having it easier. But it’s still nice to have someone to split a pizza with.

Write to Someone in Chicago at someoneinchicago@suntimes.com or fill out this form.

Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders where to turn when dating sites aren’t an option
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago isn’t wasting time on family disputes
View More Stories In Someone In Chicago
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Pay up or you can’t see grandchildren, daughters tell me
The kids’ parents feel entitled to some of the money from their late father’s estate and are blackmailing his widow to get it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Lions
David Montgomery, who signed with the Lions this offseason, ran 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 22 yards in their first meeting last month.
By Patrick Finley
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA
Anthony Davis leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title over Pacers
Davis had season highs of 41 points and 20 rebounds, Austin Reaves added 28 points and tournament MVP LeBron James had 24 points and 11 rebounds.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Petr Mrazek helped the Blackhawks beat the Blues on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek stifles Blues, helping Blackhawks finally win consecutive games
Mrazek’s fantastic week of goaltending culminated in a 38-save effort Saturday, coming within a few minutes of a second straight shutout, as the Hawks beat the Blues 3-1.
By Ben Pope
 