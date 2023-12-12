No Shot Clock, Ep. 159: The case for No. 1, breaking down the top teams
In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we break down the eight teams that have a case to make to be ranked No. 1 so far this season.
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we break down the eight teams that have a case to make to be ranked No. 1 so far this season. It’s been an interesting three weeks and things are wide open right now.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
The Latest
Plus, the Bears climb after beating the Lions at Soldier Field, but a tough test looms in Cleveland.
Perch on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; for ice fishing, you need to head north well into Wisconsin.
There’s the easy way; then there’s the Dobra Bielinski way.
The mixed picture in Tuesday’s inflation report will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged when its latest meeting ends Wednesday.
The victim was found on July 16 lying face down in the street in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said.