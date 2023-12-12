The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 159: The case for No. 1, breaking down the top teams

In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we break down the eight teams that have a case to make to be ranked No. 1 so far this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Curie’s Christian Brockett (5) reacts against Phillips.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we break down the eight teams that have a case to make to be ranked No. 1 so far this season. It’s been an interesting three weeks and things are wide open right now. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

