Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 10, 2023

Anyone who watched Curie take down Downers Grove North at Mount Carmel on Sunday was probably impressed with the Condors. They were unselfish, physical and able to beat the Trojans in a slow, grind-it-out game.

I also saw Curie beat Phillips on the road this past week. That was a full-court, up-and-down game and the Condors looked even better.

So there was a decision to be made on the top spot again this week. Curie hasn’t lost to a local team and played nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends from D.C. to the wire at the Chicago Elite Classic last weekend.

But Thornton stays at No. 1 again this week. The Wildcats needed overtime to defeat Rich. But the Raptors knocked off Simeon on Sunday night so that one doesn’t look so wild anymore.

Glenbrook South, which lost to Oak Park this week, is the only team that drops out. The Huskies are an interesting team. I’m looking forward to seeing them at Pontiac. They’ve beaten Lake Park, Bartlett, Wheaton Academy and Glenbrook South. All good teams. They’ve lost to De Kalb, Fenwick and Lyons. All good teams.

Rich joins this week after beating Simeon and taking Thornton to overtime. That was an easy call.

Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 10, 2023

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Thornton (6-1) 1

Survived vs. Rich

2. Curie (7-1) 6

Physical and unselfish

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 3

Starting to jell

4. Mount Carmel (9-1) 5

Huge win at De La Salle

5. Brother Rice (9-0) 9

Zavier Fitch boards

6. Bloom (5-2) 4

Rough one vs. Crusaders

7. Downers Grove North (5-1) 2

Jack Stanton is a force

8. Warren (8-1) 14

Took down Stevenson

9. DePaul Prep (8-0) 10

Hosts Loyola Friday

10. Benet (8-0) 13

Major week ahead

11. Glenbrook North (8-0) 15

Won at Evanston

12. Young (5-3) 11

Antonio Munoz earning raves

13. De La Salle (6-1) 12

Young team with potential

14. Lindblom (4-2) 21

Beat Kenwood, lost to Hyde Park

15. Kenwood (4-2) 7

Hosts Phillips Tuesday

16. New Trier (7-1) 16

Heading to Arizona

17. Bolingbrook (6-1) 18

Pettigrew and Thompson rolling

18. Waubonsie Valley (8-0) 22

Impressing with defense

19. Riverside-Brookfield (7-1) 19

Hosts Crete-Monee Tuesday

20. Lincoln Park (5-2) 20

Hosts Young Friday

21. Marist (7-1) 8

Lost to Marian Catholic

22. Rich (6-1) NR

Beat Simeon

23. Lake Park (7-1) 23

Cam Cerese hits 1,000

24. Kankakee (7-0) 24

Won in Missouri

25. Loyola (7-2) 25

Dominating the Jesuit Cup

