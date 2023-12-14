Making streets more pedestrian-friendly would curb drag racing, street takeovers

Residents all across the city have been dealing with drag races and street takeovers for years. The location in McKinley Park is just the latest iteration of this (“ ‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers” — Dec. 11).

The downtown area is even looking at installing noise cameras to catch the culprits. While this is nice and good, there is an easier way to stop these events that will benefit all Chicagoans: designing streets for people before cars.

Drag racing and street takeovers are only possible due to our wide roads and ample car infrastructure all across the city. Expanding sidewalks, adding curb bump-outs, making bollard-protected bike lanes and raising crosswalks will do more to stop the negatives of these events than any new tech. It also will benefit all neighbors by making it safer to get around your neighborhood.

The city has ample problems caused by cars and car infrastructure. It’s high time we start attacking the source: car dependency.

Conor McNamara, Wicker Park

Kids can be effective lobbyists

I really enjoyed learning about and taking the eighth-grade Constitution test (“Can you pass an eighth-grade Constitution test?”). I got 13 out of 15 on the traditional test!

I love seeing that the CPS-recommended test has a question about being a civic actor. The examples of writing elected officials and serving on a jury are solid choices. However, I wish lobbying had been included.

As someone who has lobbied for climate legislation with middle school and high school students, I’ve seen the positive impact this kind of engagement can have on them and their elected officials. Students have told me that they are more hopeful about the future knowing that their elected officials take their views on climate seriously.

I recommend any middle or high school student join a group like Citizens’ Climate Lobby and see first-hand how powerful a civic actor they can be.

Alex Marianyi, Illinois state coordinator and Chicago group leader, Citizens’ Climate Lobby

What university presidents should have told Congress

At the risk of Monday morning quarterbacking, the presidents of MIT, Harvard, and Penn were over-prepared for a congressional hearing, but their responses lacked moral clarity and effective leadership. Instead of directly condemning specific issues like Hamas actions on 10/7, antisemitism, bigotry, Islamophobia, and hate speech, they should’ve responded directly:

Congresswoman Stefanik, I’d like to begin by:



Condemning Hamas for their actions on 10/7, etc. Denouncing antisemitism, bigotry, Islamophobia, and hate speech in all forms, etc. Rejecting any prospect of talks about genocide against any particular group, etc.

Furthermore, they should have highlighted the actions they have already taken and what they plan to do, as well as the crucial balance between free speech and maintaining a respectful campus environment where everyone feels safe.

They overlooked these essential humane and ethical points in their initial approach. If that question comes to you, what do you do? It’s so obvious.

As background, public colleges, seen as government entities, adhere to the First Amendment for free speech. In contrast, private colleges have more flexibility in speech regulations to maintain a positive learning environment, potentially limiting speech.

Despite the First Amendment not directly applying to private campus conduct, the university respects free speech (even when we fully disagree with the speech), while aiming for a respectful environment.

The First Amendment necessitates that oftentimes ugly speech is nevertheless protected, and “my job as a university president is to balance the interests of all concerned while respecting even the ugly speaker, etc.”

In their codes of conduct and rules at most universities, they distinguish correctly between speech and conduct/actions. For example, acts such as assault, vandalism, menacing, stalking, blocking access to buildings, and harassment are all not protected by the First Amendment.

In addition, activists want universities to endorse their beliefs, but we can’t and shouldn’t do that.

The university’s main goal is excellence in all we do with the highest standards in research, education and conduct, to prepare students for lifelong contributions to society and their professional pursuits.

Advocating genocide violates university standards. After condemning it, presidents should’ve ethically and directly challenged MAGA supporters like Stefanik for promoting racism. This extremism has made it harder for civic bodies to protect people and their rights.

Massoud Amin, Ph.D., Hudson, Wisconsin,

professor emeritus, University of Minnesota