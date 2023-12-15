Our picks to win every college football bowl game, ranked 1-42 in order of (ahem) confidence

They aren’t as ubiquitous as bracket pools at NCAA Tournament time, but confidence pools during bowls season are every bit as fun. Make that used to be every bit as fun.

The rules are simple. Step 1: Pick your straight-up winners of the 42 bowl games (not counting the national championship game). Step 2: Assign 42 points to the winner in which you’re most confident and descend in order until you’ve assigned a single point to the winner in which you’re least confident. Step 3: There is no Step 3. What could be easier? Extracting gypsum with a wooden spoon, perhaps.

What do we really know about these bowl teams considering more than half of them have double-digit entries in the transfer portal and many have key opt-outs for the NFL draft? Ohio State, for example, has at least 15 players in the portal and others — most notably, wide receiver extraordinaire Marvin Harrison Jr. — who could opt out. North Carolina has at least 17 in the portal, NC State 18, Texas A&M 19. And you thought college football was a team sport?

Feel free to guess what Notre Dame’s offense will look like sans opt-outs Sam Hartman, Audric Estime and Joe Alt, because that’s really all one can do — guess.

Confidence? Never had less. But here’s a stab at it.

Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, Dec. 16

With Ohio down to its No. 3 QB, the pick is GSU for 4.

Celebration: Howard vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 16

Didn’t Howard lose at Northwestern by a mere three points? Still, 11-1 FAMU for 7.

New Orleans: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, Dec. 16

We smell a doink for J-State, whose kicker is in the portal. Louisiana for 2.

Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, Dec. 16

Miami’s QB will throw his first pass of the season. Putting 15 on Appy.

New Mexico State’s Jerry Kill after winning at Auburn this season. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

New Mexico: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, Dec. 16

Nothing stops NMSU’s Jerry Kill. That’s 6 for the Killers.

LA: UCLA vs. Boise State, Dec. 16

UCLA’s long miss list includes superstar pass rusher Laiatu Latu, but Boise’s QB hasn’t played before. Risking 20 on the depleted Bruins.

Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 16

Cal will miss offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who’s off to Baylor. Red Raiders for 9.

Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, Dec. 18

“Toastery”? Nobody’s playing for WKU. ODU for 22 is the pickery.

Frisco: UTSA vs. Marshall, Dec. 19

Chad Pennington’s inexperienced son, Cole, steps in at QB for Marshall. UTSA is the better team regardless — 24.

Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse, Dec. 21

Syracuse is bad enough to have fired coach Dino Babers, but it still merits a 3.

Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, Dec. 22

Georgia Tech has done well as the underdog all season. That’s worth 5.

Birmingham: Troy vs. Duke, Dec. 23

Too many Dukies went bye-bye, including Notre Dame-bound QB Riley Leonard. Troy for 16.

Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, Dec. 23

NIU’s top receiver, Trayvon Rudolph, actually took his name out of the portal and will play. How dare he! Huskies for 8.

Armed Forces: James Madison vs. Air Force, Dec. 23

JMU coach Curt Cignetti left for Indiana? Good luck with that. Flyboys for 21.

Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State, Dec. 23

GSU is in portal disarray, plus — and this is important — Georgians prefer grits. USU for 25.

68 Ventures: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan, Dec. 23

South Alabama is favored by 16½? Hello, 35.

Las Vegas: Utah vs. Northwestern, Dec. 23

The Wildcats are touchdown ’dogs? That’s their sweet spot. Putting 10 on them.

Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, Dec. 23

Coastal’s roster has been turned inside-out. SJSU gets a 30-spot.

Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, Dec. 26

Throwing 28 on the 5-7 Gophs, who wouldn’t be bothering with this game if they didn’t aim to win it.

First Responder: Texas State vs. Rice, Dec. 26

Everybody’s playing for Texas State, which can pile up points in a hurry. That’s a 19.

Guaranteed Rate: Kansas vs. UNLV, Dec. 26

This game matters to the Jayhawks, who are 15 years removed from their last bowl win. Rock Chalk for 40.

Military: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, Dec. 27

Tulane’s resurgence was fun, but too many players — and coach Willie Fritz — have bailed. Going 29 the other way.

Duke’s Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Dec. 27

UNC can’t win a bowl game with “Duke” in the name. WVU for 26.

Holiday: No. 15 Louisville vs. USC, Dec. 27

USC QB Caleb Williams gave zero thought to playing. Bears — make that the ’Ville — for 11.

Texas: Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State, Dec. 27

A&M fired Jimbo Fisher and is down to its QB3. Putting 27 big ones on the Cowboys.

Fenway: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, Dec. 28

SMU can’t spell “Yastrzemski,” but it has the better team — 23.

Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami, Dec. 28

Depleted Miami opened as a 9-point favorite; the line is down to 1½. These words don’t come easily: Rutgers for 18.

Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State, Dec. 28

That’s OK, Ma, we’ll just grab the crappiest breakfast imaginable on the way out. NC State for 12.

Jackson Arnold: the next big thing at Oklahoma. Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Alamo: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma, Dec. 28

Five-star QB Jackson Arnold takes over for the Sooners, the pick for only 1.

Gator: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, Dec. 29

Under the radar, Clemson became dang good again in November. Buying in big for 36.

Sun: No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame, Dec. 29

With so many key guys out for both teams, the pick is Irish for 34 based on their superior depth.

Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State, Dec. 29

Memphis’ players must be so excited about a free trip to … Memphis. Going 17 on ISU.

Cotton: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State, Dec. 29

At full strength: Buckeyes. As is: Tigers for 13.

Peach: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State, Dec. 30

Going in heavy on physicality (PSU) over speed (Ole Miss) — 31 on the Nits.

Music City: Auburn vs. Maryland, Dec. 30

Auburn had Alabama on the ropes until the final play of its last game, and Hugh Freeze is 6-1 in bowls. Tigers over Terps for 32.

Orange: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State, Dec. 30

An upset by the playoff-scorned ’Noles would be dadgum epic. Yeah, well — 42 on the Dawgs.

Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming, Dec. 30

Wyoming wants to send terrific coach Craig Bohl into retirement with a bang. It helps that Toledo’s QB is in the portal. Cowboys for a big ol’ 37.

ReliaQuest: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1

No Jayden Daniels? LSU still has plenty of Jimmys and Joes to get this done. Geaux-ing 33 on the Tigers.

Citrus: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee, Jan. 1

What better way to end months of being made fun of constantly than to kick some SEC tail? Hawkeyes for 14.

Fiesta: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon, Jan. 1

The spread is 17½, and Bo Nix is playing. What could go wrong? Ducks for 41.

Rose: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan, Jan. 1

Anyone care to guess which of these schools has won six straight playoff semifinal games, by an average margin of three touchdowns? Put 38 on it after you’ve figured it out.

Sugar: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, Jan. 1

Better lines, better run game, better defense, better team. Unbeaten UDub? Nope. Hook ’Em for 39.

