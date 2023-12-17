The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’

The Blue Demons are 2-8 — and Stubblefield 27-47 overall — after a brutal offensive no-show against Northwestern.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’
Seton Hall v DePaul

DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield is 2-8 in his third season at the school.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

DePaul’s men’s basketball team had hung 97 points on Coppin State, 99 on Central Michigan and 101 on Eastern Michigan and, most encouraging of all, outfought Rutgers from the Big Ten over 40 intense minutes of brawlball. Hot dang, the Blue Demons were 6-0 — praises for old DePaul U. — with Loyola coming in for a visit to Wintrust Arena.

It was early December of 2021, and coach Tony Stubblefield’s debut season was off to a bang-up start.

Yada yada … here we are.

The Blue Demons lost that game to Loyola and have dropped 47 of their last 68 in all, right up to an ugly 56-46 outing against Northwestern on Saturday in which they made one field goal over the final 13:12 of the game.

They are 2-8 in Stubblefield’s third season. Yet another bleak experience in the nether reaches of the Big East almost certainly awaits them. As for Stubblefield, one betting site has installed him as the second-likeliest coach in the country — at +450 odds — to be the next one fired. Perhaps only Louisville’s Kenny Payne, who has very close ties to DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy, is on a hotter seat.

The brickfest against Northwestern couldn’t have helped. After it was over, Stubblefield was asked to describe his morale.

“It’s challenging, you know?” he said. “It is what it is. I’ve never been in this situation as a coach. I want to do it for these guys in the locker room, so my morale is I’ve got to keep fighting. I’m the one that’s got to stay positive. I’m the leader of this. And we will figure it out.”

As Peevy surveys the scene, DePaul’s players must try to keep their own morale from cracking. That’s an all-too-familiar-theme in Lincoln Park. Transfers Jeremiah Oden, from Wyoming, and Elijah Fisher, from Texas Tech, say they aren’t having second thoughts about what — or whom — they signed up for.

“Coach has been great to play for,” Oden said. “I want to give credit to him. He’s doing a great job of keeping his poise and keeping us positive.”

“He’s giving us motivation to keep on fighting every day,” Fisher said. “He’s giving us something to do the next day to keep our heads up. … I feel like he’s just a great coach. Right now, it doesn’t show up, but in the future it will.”

If there is a future for Stubblefield at DePaul.

“We’ll get there,” Stubblefield said, “but, obviously, it is challenging. I could’ve never envisioned the situation that we’re in right now.”

Next Up In College Sports
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul
Northwestern’s reawakening with transfer QB Ben Bryant is inspiration for the ages
Our picks to win every college football bowl game, ranked 1-42 in order of (ahem) confidence
Illinois State apologizes to Norfolk State after fan shouts racial slur during game
No. 25 Northwestern stunned by visiting Chicago State
The Latest
CPD_02__1_.JPG
News
Chicago police officer injured in crash while assisting motorist on Dan Ryan Expressway
The officer was parked behind the motorist and providing traffic control when another vehicle struck them, causing them to hit the motorist in front of them, Illinois State police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Judge Lauren Edidin brushes away a tear during a ceremony marking the graduation of four participants in the Skokie Mental Health Court, one of three “problem-solving courts” in the system. Edidin is also retiring from the bench.
Columnists
Success is a journey
Judge Lauren Edidin marked her retirement at a ceremony for graduates from Skokie Mental Health Court. And four more people were celebrated for exiting the criminal justice system.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker active vs. Browns
Brisker worked out with trainer Andre Tucker and safeties coach Andre Curtis about two hours before Sunday’s game.
By Patrick Finley
 
Hersey’s Jared Ryg (12) goes to the basket against Lake Zurich’s Nick Popovic (23).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
All of Saturday’s Super 25 scores, highlights from other notable games, the day’s top performances and more.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic trending up, but knows the clock is ticking
Vucevic and his Bulls teammates know that they have to start winning games and continue playing solid basketball sooner than later, because this is an organization working on a much different clock than most of the league.
By Joe Cowley
 