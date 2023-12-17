The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 17, 2023

West Aurora joins, Bolingbrook and Lincoln Park rise and the top five remains the same.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives toward the basket against Downers Grove North.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Nearly all of the fans, coaches and players I’ve talked with have acknowledged that it is a season of parity around the area. That’s a good thing, because other than a few notable exceptions, no one is getting to worked up about the rankings right now.

This was a tough week. There are several teams still skating by on preseason hype that haven’t really proven anything. Meanwhile there are some unranked teams with four or so losses that may be better than several in the Super 25.

Thankfully the holiday tournaments are just around the corner to provide some clarity.

West Aurora, which has won seven games in a row and impressed me last week, is the only new addition. The Blackhawks replace Glenbrook North, which lost to Prospect and drops out.

Lincoln Park beat Young and Oak Park this week and leaps up to No. 13. The Lions’ only local defeat was a 61-60 loss at Kenwood. Bolingbrook also makes a nice jump. It’s last three wins are against high-quality teams: Neuqua Valley, Lincoln-Way East and Hinsdale Central.

Super 25 for Dec. 17, 2023
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Thornton (7-1) 1
Beat Normal

2. Curie (9-1) 2
Top seed at Pontiac

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (9-1) 3
Could fact Thornton at Big Dipper

4. Mount Carmel (11-2) 4
Lost to Webster Groves, Mo.

5. Brother Rice (12-0) 5
Crushed De La Salle

6. Downers Grove North (8-1) 7
Three-win week

7. DePaul (11-0) 9
Beat Loyola, Bloom

8. Warren (10-1) 8
The new favorite at Proviso West

9. Benet (10-0) 10
Beat Marist and St. Patrick

10. Bloom (6-3) 6
Major threat at Pontiac

11. Kenwood (6-2) 15
Solid wins vs. Phillips, Dyett

12. Bolingbrook (8-1) 17
Beat Lincoln-Way East

13. Lincoln Park (8-2) 20
Took down Young, Oak Park

14. New Trier (11-1) 16
Champs in Arizona

15. Young (5-5) 12
Still figuring it out

16. Waubonsie Valley (9-0) 18
Favorites at Jacobs

17. De La Salle (7-2) 13
Still a lot to prove

18. Lindblom (7-4) 14
Played 5 games last week

19. Riverside-Brookfield (9-1) 19
Hosts Bremen Tuesday

20. Marist (9-2) 21
Lost tough one at Benet

21. Lake Park (9-1) 23
Beat Glenbard North

22. Rich (6-3) 22
Lost two in D.C.

23. Kankakee (8-0) 24
At Thornton on Thursday

24. Loyola (9-3) 25
Beat Taft, lost to DePaul

25. West Aurora (9-2) NR
Seven consecutive wins

