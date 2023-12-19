The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Homeless patients leaving hospitals need better care, so they don’t end up back on the street

Homeless individuals sometimes wait, on the street, for many days before a shelter bed becomes available, a nurse writes. Illinois needs a medical respite shelter program, like some other states have.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Homeless patients leaving hospitals need better care, so they don’t end up back on the street
A homeless man sits on a crate outside his blue-and-orange tent on Lower Wacker Drive. A blue Divvy bike is parked outside the tent.

During a record-breaking August 2023 heatwave in the Chicago area, a homeless individual sits on Lower Wacker Drive with cold bottled water and free supplies.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois urgently needs legislation to ensure safe hospital discharges for people experiencing homelessness.

A phone call to 311 for a shelter request number is not a safe discharge plan. In Chicago, emergency shelters are at or beyond capacity, so people are waiting several days and longer for shelter bed placements.

Homeless patients who are discharged from hospitals sometimes wait, on the street, for many days before a shelter bed becomes available. While waiting for a shelter bed assignment, they don’t have access to food or medicine. During cold weather months, some unsheltered people are discharged without appropriate winter wear, leaving them at great risk for hypothermia.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

When homeless patients are sick and hospitalized, many require restorative care upon discharge, ideally from a medical respite shelter program. But in Chicago, we lack medical respite shelter programs for unsheltered people who require extra time to recover from surgery, a serious illness or who may need outpatient treatment for cancer, for example.

Other states have created legislation to ensure people experiencing homelessness receive safe and appropriate discharge planning from hospitals. And some states have increased funding streams to build up medical respite programs to provide restorative care for unsheltered patients. Illinois can and should do more to keep our homeless neighbors safe and healthy.

Monica Dillon, RN, Northwest Side Homeless Outreach Volunteers

A monopoly on education

If public education were a business, the mayor wants to have a monopoly, which is against one of the bedrock principles of America. (“Mayor’s Board of Ed looks to move away from school choice toward neighborhood schools,” Dec. 13)

Related

How can this be beneficial to students? This is like closing all the food and clothing stores, and telling everybody to shop at Walmart. This is nothing against Walmart. I love that store. But America is about having choices.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Handing Giuliani what he deserves

It is ironic that very likely Rudy Giuliani will pay nothing … repeat nothing … of the $148 million judgment against him in his defamation case, as in all probability he will file for bankruptcy, and that judgment debt will be extinguished.

Many were dismayed by his post-judgment “doubling down” on his defamation, saying he is unrepentant and/or deranged. Maybe so, but just as likely, he is playing to the nut case far right in the hope, and with the expectation, that he’ll get some kind of media assignment, much as Alex Jones did after his awful comments about Sandy Hook.

Accordingly, one wonders what has actually been accomplished by the civil litigation against him. Rudy’s only real comeuppance would be conviction on criminal charges.

William P. Gottschalk, Lake Forest

Related

Next Up In Commentary
DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy talks men’s hoops struggles, coach Tony Stubblefield’s future in exclusive interview
‘Art can take you to a particular place’
‘Common Ground’ shows power of film to drive change, for environment’s sake
Perhaps a switch can help Bears quarterback Justin Fields find his niche
Remembering the Rev. George Lane and the importance of preserving houses of worship
Having postal police on patrol could make the job safer for mail carriers
The Latest
Photos of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall at the Blackhawks at the newly unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Blackhawks
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz
Rocky’s Bar, where everything was done in memory of the former Blackhawks owner, opens its doors to fans Tuesday. The menu features classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Moscow mules and bar snacks such as black truffle fries, crispy prosciutto and mini hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell responds to questions during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell set to hire new bullpen coach, catching coach
A source confirmed the Cubs are closing in on hiring Darren Holmes as bullpen coach and Mark Strittmatter as catching coach.
By Maddie Lee
 
People gather at a shooting scene in Englewood where two people were killed and three others were wounded May 11, 2023.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s anti-violence strategy takes ex-Mayor Lightfoot’s plans to a new level in four violent neighborhoods
To make a difference in Englewood, Little Village, Austin and West Garfield Park, Mayor Brandon Johnson plans a smorgasbord of resources, including another round of guaranteed basic income targeted this time to maximize outcomes only in those four neighborhoods.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Philipp Kurashev (left) has played well this season despite the Blackhawks’ struggles.
Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev continues to be a bright spot in Blackhawks’ bleak season
Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard, much-improved passing ability and effort to be more vocal has translated into 17 points in 24 games so far, putting him on pace for a career year.
By Ben Pope
 
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield
College Sports
DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy talks men’s hoops struggles, coach Tony Stubblefield’s future in exclusive interview
“There’s got to be a true return on this investment,” Peevy told the Sun-Times, “or we’re going to make decisions.”
By Steve Greenberg
 