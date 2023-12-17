The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

A failure to increase funding for mass transit will widen racial equity gap in Cook County

The affordability and availability of transit is a racial justice issue for metropolitan Chicago, the RTA chairman writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE A failure to increase funding for mass transit will widen racial equity gap in Cook County
Views from the Navy Pier CTA bus stop in Chicago on April 10, 2020.

People of color in Chicago rely more on mass transit than white Chicagoans, which is why increasing the affordability and availability of trains and buses should be a top goal, RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard writes.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

I read Alden Loury’s thoughtful column “Black employment in Cook County sandwiched between hope and reality” in last Sunday’s Sun-Times and was struck by the critical role transit plays in not only creating good-paying jobs but also in providing access to jobs for our region’s residents, particularly residents of color.

According to Nation Equity Atlas, regionally 25% of Black households do not have access to a vehicle compared with 12% of all households. The latest Census data show that 17% of Black workers commute via transit, compared with 10% of all workers in our region.

Reliance on transit is even more important in the city of Chicago at 28% for Black workers compared with 21% overall. The affordability and availability of transit is a racial justice issue for metropolitan Chicago.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The Regional Transportation Authority is focused on improving the affordability of transit by partnering with Cook County and Metra to launch a regionwide reduced fare pilot in 2024 for people with lower incomes who are SNAP recipients.

Related

With increased funding, we are eager to expand this pilot to the CTA and Pace. Today, the state covers only 20% of the cost of our existing reduced fare program, just one data point in the historic underfunding of the system.

An average Chicagoland resident has access to more than 2 million jobs within a 45-minute commute by car, compared to just 135,000 by transit. In our transit-rich urban core, that number improves to 270,000 jobs by transit within 45 minutes, but Black residents have access to 17% fewer jobs compared to all urban core residents.

Moreover, across the region and on all modes, Black and Latinx workers have longer commutes than white workers. One remedy for this disparity is more investment in fast and efficient bus networks through the implementation of the new Better Streets for Buses plan recently released by the CTA and CDOT as well as the continued implementation of more Pace Pulse express bus routes.

Our regional transit system faces a well-publicized fiscal cliff of more than $730 million annually starting in 2026. If we fail to increase public funding for transit, these disparities will grow, worsening racial equity gaps and stifling our economy.

Alternatively, the RTA’s legislative agenda calls for additional sustained funding of $1.5 billion a year, going beyond just covering budget gaps to deliver a system riders deserve.

Transit is not a panacea for all that ails us, but providing adequate funding for transit will give the people who need it most better access to more jobs, education and opportunity. All we require is the political will to see it done.

Kirk Dillard, chairman, RTA

Do we truly believe in free speech?

If college and university administrators had truly defended freedom of speech up until now, the responses of now-former University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth Magill and her colleagues at a recent congressional hearing would not have sounded so disingenuous and opportunistic.

Unfortunately, they have not. The core value of free speech — that ideas, even especially those ideas that we consider repugnant, cannot and should not be censored (but can and should be debated, refuted and even protested when appropriate) — is too seldom recognized as a priority.

The legitimate question of when free expression crosses the line into threats and bullying (e.g., so-called “fighting words”) cannot be debated honestly unless it proceeds from a firm commitment to the value of free speech in the first place.

That this is no longer the case on many campuses seriously compromises our ability to have this important discussion in good faith. Without that good-faith grounding, the entire discussion becomes moot — it simply becomes a matter of who “we” are, who the “other” is and who has the power to silence whom.

David G. Whiteis, Humboldt Park

Security deposit law should cover all Illinois landlords

Regarding the “$40M project highlights pastor’s 25-year effort to bring affordable housing to North Lawndale” Dec. 10 story by Isabel Funk:

As an Illinois tenant, I am very glad and grateful to witness efforts to make housing affordable. Such efforts set the first steps for positive development in a community, which can lead to attracting people to the area for housing and jobs. But to persuade people to continue living there, housing stability must also be met.

Related

One of the major concerns and threats to housing stability is the security deposit. Young people attracted to an area are unlikely to have the money to buy a home and instead will rent, which requires a security deposit — money that could eventually be used to buy a home.

The Illinois Security Deposit Return Act mandates landlords return the deposit in 45 days after a renter has moved out and provide a detailed damage list or receipts for withholding a tenant’s security deposit.

If they break the law, landlords are ordered to return twice the amount of the original deposit. However, this tenant-friendly law only applies to landlords owning five or more units. People are struggling because of landlords’ failure to return security deposits.

One victim of this, Sandra Diaz, had to sue to get her money back, but not everyone has the time and savings to do so. Similar cases of tenants falling victim to security deposit abuses are heard at tenant organizations across Illinois.

Elected officials should pass an amendment to extend the return of security deposits law to all landlords. Such an amendment would advocate for good faith in landlord practices with security deposits and greatly enhance the stability of the rental market.

Eason Lee, Champaign

Next Up In Commentary
Checks and balances won’t save us from Trump
Biden impeachment inquiry risks politicizing future Congresses
A nod to the Illinois Commerce Commission for preventing utility costs from soaring
Someone in Chicago checked out the speed-dating scene
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
Rep. Blaine Wilhour of the Illinois Freedom Caucus has a primary fight on his hands
The Latest
A ComEd truck is seen in Uptown in 2020.
Editorials
A nod to the Illinois Commerce Commission for preventing utility costs from soaring
Thursday, the ICC told ComEd it needs a better plan for ensuring its electric grid improvements are cost-effective.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with his hands outstretched, departs for lunch and speaks to the media during his trial in New York State Supreme Court on Dec. 7, 2023 in New York City.
Columnists
Checks and balances won’t save us from Trump
If the Republican Party were not such a shell, it would have shut down Trump’s dangerous lies about the stolen election on Nov. 3, 2020, Mona Charen writes. Instead, leading officeholders “humored” him, or worse, reinforced his lies.
By Mona Charen
 
Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.
Editorials
Biden impeachment inquiry risks politicizing future Congresses
The precedent Republicans are setting threatens to turn the concept of an impeachment inquiry into a oft-used partisan tool.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Even when I’m weak and aching after hospitalization, husband expects me to serve him
At a time when he should be taking care of his wife, man just complains.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Rabbits sit across from each other as if they are on a date.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago checked out the speed-dating scene
If you feel a connection, drop a hint that you’re interested. Leave no room for doubt you’re open to seeing them again. But also be ready for the possibility it won’t be mutual.
By Ismael Pérez
 