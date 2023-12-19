Chicago fishing: Perch and still waiting on ice fishing

Perch on southern Lake Michigan and the ongoing wait on ice fishing lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Bruce Caruso made his first burbot a memorable one of 35 inches, caught while perch fishing off Gary Light. He sent the photo at the top and this:

Hey Dale, you never know what lurks in the depths of Lake Michigan. Caught this 35 burbot while fishing for perch at Gary Light. Just amazes me the diverse fishery we have in the southern basin of Lake Michigan. Wouldn’t surprise me if someone lands a shark. Happy holidays to your family and you.

When I called for more details he said it was caught on dropper rigs with minnows on one plain hook and one Mini-Mite on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“At first I thought I was snagged,” he said. “Then I felt a couple tugs. Better than being an hour and a half without a fish.”

Up until he caught the burbot, they had been fishless, even though those around him where catchng perch.

He did not weigh it. I wondered about that because the Indiana record is 11.4 pounds, caught by Phillip Duracz on Jan. 10.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

The accidental catches of lake trout and burbot are adding some seasoning to the gourmet fishing for perch on southern Lake Michigan.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

PERCH STILL LEAD THE REPORT. FOR THE MOST PART IT HAS BEEN REALLY GOOD. NAVY PIER, 87th, 95th, DIVERSEY HARBOR, ETC… YES THERE ARE DAYS & TIMES THEY ARE HARDER TO FIND BUT THEY ARE THERE. TRY DIFFERENT BAITS, METHODS AND AREAS. MOST DAYS THE BAIT OF CHOICE HAS BEEN MINNOWS ON SOME SORT OF CRAPPIE RIG OR PERCH POUNDER BUT THEY HAVE SWITCHED IT UP A LITTLE TO SOME PLASIC JIGS WITH TIP BAITS OR JIGGING SPOONS. TRY SOME SHRIMP, SOFT SHELL OR EVEN A WORM. NOW THIS WEEK WE HAVE STARTED OUT WITH REALLY HIGH WINDS OUT OF THE N/N-W. THIS WILL DEFINITELY CHANGE THE BITE. A LOT OF TIMES THIS WILL PUSH THEM INTO THE RIVER OR HARBORS SO GIVE SOME OTHER AREAS A TRY.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Still perch, perch and more perch. Navy pier, and 87th slip pretty good most days for perch using Rosie reds and xl-fatheads on perch fly rigs. Boats going up and fishing from 106th street and farther have had good luck. Boats fishing out of portage are fishing northwest in 55 to 60 ft of water and doing good when the the wind lets them out there.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 24th year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

NOTE ON CHICAGO PASSES

Through Tuesday, Dec. 26, parking and pier passes will be available at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor when the venerable bait shop will close for the winter. The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but, beginning Dec. 28, parking passes or pier passes may be bought Thursdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West in Lincoln Park (credit card only, street parking only) I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

AREA LAKES

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Still waiting for ice to get to Northern Illinois here at Dave’s Bait and Tackle. Christmas Eve we are open until 3pm. Closed Christmas Day. We wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! For 2024 make a pledge to yourself to fish every chance you can, I know I am going to!!

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with an after-the-rain bluegill. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap from yesterday. I had a short window to get out and made the most of that time. After more than 24 hrs of rain, the focus was on areas of current. Fish were stacked up in those areas and ready to bite. A Wiggleyourworm_fishing custom jig tipped with a bees moth once again was the winning ticket. Why mess with success? Water temps warmed to 45 after all that rain. I’ll spend this week preparing the short rods, but the long rods will continue to get a workout for now. TTYL Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Rob Abouchar with a perch caught from cold water on Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale As i look out this Tuesday morning the ice has returned for a third time to island lake. Last weekend was the second ice out of the year. The last of the ice went out Saturday night so Sunday i got some minnows to float in the crystal clear frigid waters. My bobber went down twice the first was a clean miss the second time the slip bobber went down i landed a nice perch. He was pretty stiff and cold as ice but it was another open water bonus fish. I’m not sure the ice will hold this time but its solid again. The perch hit a large golden roach minnow on a 1/0 wide gap worm hook under split shot and slip float in 4 feet of water. On the music front the Larry lixx band turned in a fantastic performance on Saturday at the Irish mill in Mundelein where it all started in the 80s. I have two players who have agreed to help me record some original music. One more and it will be a 4 piece. Gonna take some time during winter break to do some new rough demos. Tight lines and good health! Rob

And my Tuesday morning is complete with the music report.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Some skim ice, but not ice fishing.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Bank fishing reopens Christmas, Dec. 25.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Running through the end of duck season, fishing is only allowed after noon. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPRING LAKE:Boat fishing is closed. Through the end of duck season, bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m. Site superintendent Thad Cook noted, “Boaters cannot use the ramp on the causeway but can use the ramp at Sky Ranch Road during waterfowl season. They are allowed to boat north of Sky Ranch Rd bridge and south down to the buoy markers and sign at Maple Island.”

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Pete Lamar with a December smallmouth bass from the Fox River. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, This time of year, any freshwater fish I catch could be the last one of 2023. In fact, I’ve considered myself on borrowed time for a few weeks now. Saturday was in the 40s with some steady rain. In other words about as nice as it’s going to get in mid-December. I tried a few places on a Fox trib and surprisingly had one of my better outings since late Spring. I’m usually looking for deep and slow water, the kind of place where smallmouths can spend the Winter without exerting themselves fighting any current. And they were there and willing to eat. As were a school of crappies, which also seem to seek out deep slow water in the Fox watershed. If that was my last outing of the year, it was a good way to finish.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 12/18/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: Big Green remains the place to go fishing as we approach the Christmas holiday. The lake is ice-free, and hardy boat anglers are taking advantage of the warmer weather to go fishing. Smallmouth bass are holding along fast-dropping primary breaks in 20 – 35 feet of water and will readily eat a chub or sucker minnow dragged along the bottom with a Carolina rig. A small number of anglers know December is an excellent time to find walleyes roaming along gravel flats. It’s best to find them trolling crankbaits over deep weed patches early in the morning or into the darkness of the night. Northern pike roam the same areas during the day. They can be caught casting spinners or trolling with live bait rigs. Fox Lake: With above-normal air temperatures, there isn’t any ice left on Fox Lake, and anglers are back out and either trolling along breaklines for walleye or drifting through the lake basin with a split shot and minnow for crappies.

KANKAKEE RIVER

George Peters with a rock bass from the cold water of the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photos above and below, and this:

River was cold last week, only about 44 degrees in late afternoon in shallow sun shoreline. Got just 1 bass about 14 but found some big rock bass like this 10 in a deep slow hole with wood. Off to Florida next week. Send you a report from there in January. Happy Holidays to all you fishermen out there! G. Peters

As I put this in Tuesday morning, I am certain the water is a lot colder.

He added the photo this:

Happy Holidays Dale! Saw one of Santa’s reindeer down at the river, guess she knew hunting season was over.

That always makes any fishing trip better, I think, especially if you spot one swimming.

A deer along the Kankakee River while George Peters was fishing. George Peters

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Lake trout are among the bounty being caught off downtown Chicago in this mild December. Provided by Jim O’Neil

Jim O’Neil texted the photo above (among others of perch and lakers) and this:

Lakers were coming on blade baits and led spoons The lakers are traveling in small packs then breaking off to expose on balls of perch. Match the hatch and hold on. Berkely blade baits, fish daddy spoons, and fish lab tail spin

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted that very few are fishing the pier.

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for Chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

Staff at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said Cherokee Marsh had some skim ice Tuesday morning, but they do not expect ice fishing over the holidays.

MAZONIA

Closed, except Monster Lake is open all year.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

The continued mild December has stretched out this early ice bite. By now we would expect 10-12+ of ice that would push much of the bite deeper, instead we seem to be holding in the 4-7 range. The five days of below freezing prior to Thursday (12/14) firmed and maybe added an inch to the ice. The weekend’s warmth and wind took back whatever we gained plus opened lakes such as Trout, Fence and Tomahawk. Doesn’t’ look like any real cold until the 1st of the year. This continued pattern of mild weather is playing havoc on anglers wanting to drive on the ice (though there is some ATV traffic on lakes of 6-8 of ice) and things don’t look good for snowmobilers. If ice fishing is your thing, this should be a good time to come up and get on the ice, tourism traffic will be lighter than usual as chances of a White Christmas look pretty slim. Walleye: Very Good – Action peaked again by Saturday night (12/16) as Walleye activity increased and nice catches reported. Jigging raps, spoons once again providing good bites on active fish, reports of Eyes moving up 3-4’ off bottom to hit artificials. Tip-up with shiners (weeds) or suckers (wood, mud) producing nice, plump 15-19 eaters with some 20+ overs being released. Nice job anglers, those are our future. Crappies: Very Good – Reports picked up nicely as anglers catching nice 10-13 fish from both weeds of 6-9’ and from basins in 20-25’. Plastics or grubs on wobbling rocker style spoons, as well as tip-downs with Crappie minnows all producing. Good reports still on the new Tikka Flash lures tipped with spikes. Northern Pike: Very Good – Flags flying for anglers using big shiners in 6-13’ of waters. Nice fish into the lower 30 range reported. Bluegill: Good-Very Good – Following a couple days of reluctant bites, Gills turned on by weekend. Mostly in 5-8’ weeds, nice Gills of 7-8 ½. Now is the time, before ice thickens, to find Gills active in the shallower bays. Largemouth Bass: Good-Very Good – Jigging fry shaped jigs and spoons loaded with waxies or minnow heads, tip-downs with fats or tip-ups with medium shiners producing good action for anglers on Largemouth, whether or not that’s their target. Yellow Perch: Good – Larger Perch (9-11+) being caught roaming shallow cabbage of 5-8’. Not schools, but small groups of 3-5 fish. Medium fatheads, small shiners on tip-downs or tip-ups. Fry shaped jigs (Forage Fry, Tikka Flash) loaded with waxies also scoring. With ice reports still varying from 4-7 (with a few 8 reports from further north and bays on flowages) caution still advised. Today’s snow (2-6 further north) probably won’t stay much past the weekend with highs in mid to upper-30’s, but should shield the ice from losing thickness. High wind blowing bulk of snow off ice, use caution on windward shorelines where snow drifts could hide and insulate poor ice. Upcoming Tournaments Jan 6th – 73rd Annual Rib Lake Area Ice Fishing Contest – Rib Lake Jan 6th – 16th Annual NCO Club & AMVETS Post 724 Ice Fishing Tournament – Lake Nokomis Feb 10th – 22nd Annual Plum Lake Ice Fishing Tournament – Plum Lake Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sports Shop – Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Still perch, perch and more perch. Navy pier, and 87th slip pretty good most days for perch using Rosie reds and xl-fatheads on perch fly rigs. Boats going up and fishing from 106th street and farther have had good luck. Boats fishing out of portage are fishing northwest in 55 to 60 ft of water and doing good when the the wind lets them out there. Slez's Bait Shop will be open 5am till 1pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

SHABBONA LAKE

Through January 31, winter site hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

