No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we jump right into a big mailbag of questions from the listeners.

Which players are NBA bound? Is Benet for real? Will Brother Rice’s hot streak continue? What’s the best/deepest Class 4A sectional? All those questions and many more are answered.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.