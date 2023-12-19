No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag
In this week’s episode we each give our two takes and then we jump right into a big mailbag of questions from the listeners.
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we jump right into a big mailbag of questions from the listeners.
Which players are NBA bound? Is Benet for real? Will Brother Rice’s hot streak continue? What’s the best/deepest Class 4A sectional? All those questions and many more are answered.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
The Latest
Chris Tabor had just won his first game as the Panthers’ interim head coach — a sloppy, rainy 9-7 victory against the Falcons on Sunday — and it felt good.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is extending the controlled pheasant hunting program for 2023-24.
Joshua Williams, 24, was expected to appear for a detention hearing later Tuesday, police said.
The woman, 18, was in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when a man stabbed her in the leg, police said.
The woman, 47, was listed in critical condition while the boy’s burn injuries were not as serious, officials said.