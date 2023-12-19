The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag

In this week’s episode we each give our two takes and then we jump right into a big mailbag of questions from the listeners.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 160: Listener mailbag
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (0) blocks a shot late in the fourth quarter against Lincoln Park.

Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (0) blocks a shot late in the fourth quarter against Lincoln Park.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

In this week’s episode, we each give our two takes and then we jump right into a big mailbag of questions from the listeners. 

Which players are NBA bound? Is Benet for real? Will Brother Rice’s hot streak continue? What’s the best/deepest Class 4A sectional? All those questions and many more are answered. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Bolingbrook continues dominant start in conference win against Homewood-Flossmoor
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 17, 2023
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Warren’s red-hot start to the season continues with a win against Joliet West
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Bears
NFL Power Rankings: Panthers win should make Bears nervous
Chris Tabor had just won his first game as the Panthers’ interim head coach — a sloppy, rainy 9-7 victory against the Falcons on Sunday — and it felt good.
By Patrick Finley
 
File photo of Tom Matug’s dog Fredo showing interest in a pheasant bagged during a traditional Thanksgiving hunt at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Outdoors
IDNR extends the controlled pheasant hunting program for ‘23-24
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is extending the controlled pheasant hunting program for 2023-24.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Suspect in strangulation of Amarise Parker, 15, is charged: CPD
Joshua Williams, 24, was expected to appear for a detention hearing later Tuesday, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol and Violet Miller
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing
The woman, 18, was in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when a man stabbed her in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Firefighters battle a blaze at 1901 W 47th St. on Dec 19, 2023.
Chicago
Woman and son, 14, burned in New City blaze: CFD
The woman, 47, was listed in critical condition while the boy’s burn injuries were not as serious, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 