Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr., a Joliet West graduate, was shot in the leg early Saturday in Joliet

Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in Joliet according to multiple sources.

Fears, the 2023 Sun-Times Player of the Year, was home visiting family. The guard currently plays at Michigan State.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

According to MSU’s statement Fears suffered non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in the leg.

Fears was a McDonald’s All-American last season. He’s played in every game this season for the Spartans. Fears’ family lives in the Marycrest neighborhood on Joliet’s West Side.

The Joliet Police Department has not yet responded to a request for information.

Both of Fears’ younger brothers are promising basketball players. Jeremiah is a junior at Compass Prep in Arizona and Jamarri Fears is a freshman at Joliet West.

The news was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Check back for more on this developing story.

