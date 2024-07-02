Project 2025 would be a disaster for the environment

In Marc Morial’s Sun-Times op-ed on June 22 (“Project 2025 is Trump’s blueprint to get rid of democracy and the rule of law”), Morial provided an excellent summary of the anti-democratic plans in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which will steer Donald Trump’s agenda if he is elected to another term in November.

Morial touched briefly on the environmental impacts of the plans. Yet, if anything, he understated the devastating environmental impact of Project 2025 and a second Trump administration. The agenda of the radical right would dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency and other environmental agencies, undermine public health standards, destroy environmental protections, and stop the critical transition to clean energy and transportation.

Scientists have clearly connected warmer temperatures to the emission of greenhouse gases and the burning of fossil fuels. Yet to Trump, climate change is a “hoax” perpetrated by China to destroy American industry. In the presidential debate last week, Trump refused to explain what he would do about the climate crisis. Appallingly, he has promised the fossil fuel industry that he will roll back environmental regulations in exchange for $1 billion in campaign contributions. Quid pro quo, plain and simple. Corruption, plain and simple.

A second Trump administration would irresponsibly open up ecologically fragile public lands to oil and natural gas drilling and reduce funding and tax incentives for wind and solar energy, energy-efficient buildings, and electric vehicles. Michael Mann, the Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, recently said that the Project 2025 policy agenda would mean “game over for climate progress in the US, turning the reins of government over to the polluters.”

For the sake of the environment, it is essential that the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 not be implemented. It is essential that we elect public officials who take the climate threat seriously, pursue actions to curb carbon emissions, and transition the United States to clean energy and transportation.

Christopher Johnson, Highland Park

On Trump immunity ruling

Richard Nixon said “The people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook.” It seems the Roberts Supreme Court disagrees.

John Powers, Rolling Meadows

Supreme Court works as planned

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump had immunity from prosecution for any “official” acts while he was in office, which could include sending fake electors to Congress.

Some people are shocked and appalled by this decision. But, in my opinion, it clearly demonstrates that the system is working exactly as it was designed. The Federalist Society helped pack the court with right-wing radicals, and they continue to perform as expected.

Let’s all remember this when we vote in November.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

A day of independence for those with criminal records

I am writing to continue my push to recognize July 3 as a day of independence for individuals with criminal records. For years, I have advocated for this cause, as it is challenging for these individuals to fully celebrate July 4th when their lives are constrained by the limitations imposed on them the other 364 days of the year.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford joins a prtotest demanding the removal of school police and more social services in Chicago Public Schools, at CPS headquarters, June 9, 2020. COPPat Nabong/Sun-Times file

In the United States, over 77 million people have a criminal record, and this number rises to 100 million when including those affected indirectly, such as family members. After serving their time, individuals with criminal records face significant barriers to reintegrating into society and their rights are limited, affecting themselves and their children, families, and communities.

It is a stark contrast and a profound injustice that someone with a high-level felony conviction can run for the highest office in the country, while a person with a low-level felony, possibly even a traffic violation, might be legally restricted from running for local office even after serving their time.

The restrictions placed on those with criminal records impede their ability to become productive members of society. When their rights are curtailed, it diminishes the rights of their families and communities as well. It is time to recognize the qualified Americans who deserve a second chance.

By observing July 3 as Illinois Citizens Reentry Day, we acknowledge the efforts of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis and others who have worked to provide ex-offenders with reentry opportunities. This day should serve as a reminder of the ongoing need to support these individuals and advocate for their full reintegration.

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, 8th District

Supreme Court’s parallel universe

Regarding the Supreme Court’s Jan. 6 obstruction decision, we are in a parallel universe to sanity. And with the majority Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, insanity reaches understatement and democracy reaches mourning.

Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow, Lakeview

