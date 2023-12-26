Big Ten hoops re-rankings: Here’s the real 1-14 as conference play is about to begin in earnest

Well, look who it is: the Purdue Boilermakers.

Just like a year ago at this time, when we did our official Big Ten Re-Rankings — the conference schedule about to go full-bore — the Boilers sit at No. 1 in the country. They still have magnificent center Zach Edey. They still have mostly the same supporting cast around him, which might be both good and bad. There are other national-title contenders — Kansas, Arizona, UConn — that seem to have more overall talent.

But the Boilers remain the “it” team in the Big Ten, with Illinois coming on strong, Wisconsin also much improved, Northwestern doing mostly encouraging things and, well, the rest is pretty hazy. Let’s re-rank ’em all anyway.

1. PURDUE (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

What’s right: Ask Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette and Arizona how legit the Boilers are. Edey’s presence inside gives Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith — who combined for 53 points and nine threes against Arizona — the space on the perimeter to make this the best shooting team in the league. There’s no better formula for success.

What’s wrong: A loss to Northwestern was a reminder that — when it comes down to it — Edey’s teammates aren’t really any better at basketball than most of the guys they’ll be playing against.

Best case: Win the league again, get another No. 1 seed in March and ride Edey into April.

2. ILLINOIS (9-2, 1-0)

What’s right: The Illini are holding opponents to 37.4% shooting from the field and have a plus-11 rebounding margin. Those are elite numbers, folks. With a NET ranking of 10 and a KenPom ranking of 9, the Illini are in almost ideal position to begin the heavy lifting.

What’s wrong: The scoring from anyone not named Terrence Shannon Jr. isn’t consistent enough. When will the manhole cover come off the basket again for Marcus Domask? Isn’t Coleman Hawkins capable of more?

Best case: The defense reaches peak wickedness and stays there, and the Illini become what Missouri coach Dennis Gates called them — a Final Four team.

3. WISCONSIN (9-3, 1-0)

What’s right: Nobody had St. John’s transfer AJ Storr leading this team in scoring, but the 6-7 sophomore has been tantalizingly good. The guys around him — Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn — have been in countless rodeos.

What’s wrong: This collection of players ought to be making more than 6.3 deep balls per game. What happened to Hepburn’s aim? Can marksman Connor Essegian play his way back into coach Greg Gard’s favor?

Best case: Here’s your darkhorse to win the league. And how about getting past the first weekend of the Big Dance for the first time since 2017?

4. OHIO STATE (10-2, 1-1)

What’s right: Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle has been everything the Buckeyes could have hoped for. Guard Bruce Thornton can fill it up and lead the way into the proverbial dark alley.

What’s wrong: Big dudes Felix Okpara and Zed Key don’t play enough minutes to seemingly be in foul trouble all the time. Settle down, fellas. Freshman Scotty Middleton isn’t making much of an impact.

Best case: A reverse of last season’s 5-15 league record is too much to ask for, but 12 or 13 wins could happen.

5. NORTHWESTERN (9-2, 1-0)

What’s right: The Wildcats — sixth-best in the country in assists-to-turnover ratio and turnover margin — lead the league again in doing the little things. Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg is a walking bucket.

Northwestern’s Ryan Langborg, Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer play mega minutes. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What’s wrong: There’s no margin for error when Boo Buie, Brooks Barnhizer and Langborg never leave the floor and the bench provides next to bupkis in the scoring column.

Best case: Last season? Meet this season, your long-lost twin.

6. INDIANA (9-3, 2-0)

What’s right: With the gonzo length of Kel’el Ware, Malik Reneau and freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, the Hoosiers look like they stepped off an NBA team’s bus. Sure is nice to be off to a 2-0 start in league play.

What’s wrong: Getting absolutely smoked by UConn and Auburn threw up some red flags. Shooting 30.6% from deep thus far does, too.

Best case: With these athletes, this could be the team that peaks at the perfect time.

7. NEBRASKA (10-2, 1-1)

What’s right: Four players are averaging at least 13 points, and good luck stealing a rebound from Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary. This is easily Fred Hoiberg’s best team in Lincoln.

What’s wrong: The Huskers always lose the close games! Oops, sorry, that’s football.

Best case: The Huskers pull a 2023 Northwestern and make a crazy-rare trip to the NCAAs.

8. MICHIGAN STATE (7-5, 0-2)

What’s right: Tyson Walker is a star, the Spartans are dangerous when they get out and run, and the blowout of Baylor — on the heels of losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska — was encouraging.

What’s wrong: A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins aren’t who they were last March, and Tom Izzo’s bigs aren’t giving him much of anything.

Best case: Sparty gets it together — and, more important, freshman Jeremy Fears Jr., who was injured in a shooting while home on break, makes a full recovery.

9. MINNESOTA (9-3, 1-1)

What’s right: Big man Dawson Garcia has blossomed into an offensive force, and Elijah Hawkins’ 7.6 assists per game is an eye-opening stat. So is this: 19.9 assists per game for the Gophers, sixth-most in the country. A very efficient team.

What’s wrong: The Gophers still are looking up at much of the league in terms of overall talent.

Best case: End that six-season streak of losing records in the Big Ten, and then we’ll talk.

10. RUTGERS (7-4, 0-1)

What’s right: As always, the Scarlet Knights are living their best lives at the defensive end, allowing a league-low 61.7 points per game. Clifford Omoruyi is swatting away shots left and right.

What’s wrong: The next scoring drought is never far away — and the team’s 65% mark from the foul line is a crisis.

Best case: His peers keep saying, “Boy, that Steve Pikiell sure can coach.”

11. MARYLAND (8-4, 1-1)

What’s right: Guard Jahmir Young is filling it up with 19.3 points per game, and Julian Reese — Angel’s baby bro — always brings it down low. Only one team in the country shoots more freebies than the Terrapins.

What’s wrong: What is that awful clanging sound? Oh, the Terps just hoisted another deep ball. Their 27.5% conversion rate on threes is grotesque.

Best case: It’s a tough, talented starting five capable of scrapping its way to an NCAA berth.

12. MICHIGAN (6-6, 1-1)

What’s right: Dug McDaniel (19.2 points per game) and Olivier Nkamhoua (17.2) are a twosome that’s always going to give you a chance.

What’s wrong: The Wolverines have an uncanny ability to do the opposite of coming through in the clutch. Juwan Howard just isn’t getting it done.

Best case: Howard takes a swing at himself, setting off an entertaining one-man melee.

13. IOWA (7-5, 0-2)

What’s right: Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke has held up well after lots of preseason buzz about him. Payton Sandfort can shoot the lights out.

What’s wrong: All the stars are gone. Even the cheery Fran McCaffery might get a little aggravated from time to time.

Best case: Even a blah Hawkeyes squad will put on a few dazzling offensive shows.

14. PENN STATE (6-6, 1-1)

What’s right: Kanye Clary has taken a huge step forward from 10-minutes-a-game guy to leading scorer. Ace Baldwin is a steal waiting to happen.

What’s wrong: You name it, the Nittany Lions aren’t that good at it.

Best case: When is that bowl game?

