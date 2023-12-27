Wrapping up Angler of Year instead of Fish of the Year

Elliott Webster keeps piling up fishing adventures.

He earns Angler of the Year for 2023.

Illinois had no hook-and-line record fish (through Christmas) this year. But there were notable catches of monster jumbo yellow perch on southern Lake Michigan, 40-inch-plus northern pike on the lakefront; and Nick Winstead patterned walleyes downtown and Phillip Duracz caught an Indiana record burbot (11.4-pounds) Jan. 10 on Lake Michigan.

But instead of Fish of the Year, I went with AOY and Webster, whom I did a column on in October.

“He turned 8 in November and hasn’t stopped fishing,” his dad Todd Webster emailed. “We have had a handful of fishing adventures, including an epic charter in Florida over Thanksgiving break. We have also been out in the bass boat trolling lake Michigan and the harbors. Cold weather hasn’t stopped us yet.”

Elliott Webster had help from his dad Todd Webster showing the mahi-mahi caught on an “epic charter trip in Florida over Thanksgiving break.” Provided

That Florida trip included a fish Elliott stretched out next to for size comparison.

“The captain said he hadn’t caught a mahi-mahi [dolphinfish] that size in two years,” Todd emailed.

It was 52 inches long, weighing 40 pounds.

Elliott caught big lake trout off Chicago this fall, too.

Elliott Webster holds a lake trout caught off Chicago this fall. Provided

Elliott’s story also intrigued me because it was not the usual parent-child. Todd is not a fisherman per se, so mentoring came from Jeff Kopa, Todd’s friend since their days at the University of Michigan. The families share a boat at Belmont Harbor.

“It’s such a great community down here, then extend it to fishing for the support,” Todd said in the fall.

KingFisher Charters is nearby and Todd said, ”They teach him tying lines and are excited when he comes by.”

“He is definitely the real deal,” Capt. Kevin Bachner said this fall. “He probably puts in four or five hours a day. He has the bug, he has that passion. I don’t know that I had that passion when I was his age. He eats and breathes fishing.”

Among Elliott’s other notable fish are salmon, a 40-inch northern pike and a massive common carp.

And another important thing from Todd, “You will always notice Elliott has a life jacket on in all pictures. I believe it is so important, regardless of a child’s swimming ability, that they wear a proper life jacket while around water. (Elliott is a proficient swimmer). I grew up as a swimmer, lifeguard, and swim coach.

“Lake Michigan and water is no joke. It only takes a moment while checking your phone or being distracted for something bad to happen. Life jackets save lives and it is always amazing to me to see the number of kids who don’t have a proper one on.”

Springfield

With the new year comes three-year hunting, fishing and sportsmen’s combination licenses. The new license year starts April 1. New licenses generally come available in March.

Wild things

I saw many lawns greening over the weekend. I’ve seen few of the birds I expect this time of year at our feeders. (The Cooper’s hawk who camped out in early December might have had impact, too.)

Illinois hunting

First late-winter antlerless/CWD deer hunting season is Thursday through Saturday.

Stray Cast

Persistent grayness makes me think of black-and-white photos of elk hunters of yore in Woolrich outfits in the Rockies and old-time baseball players in flannels.