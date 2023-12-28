Man fatally stabbed at Des Plaines Burger King

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead at a suburban Des Plaines Burger King Wednesday evening.

Two men were fighting at the restaurant, 860 S. Elmhurst Rd., when police responded and found one man with multiple stab wounds about 5:50 p.m., according to Des Plaines police. The attacker had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The still-unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

“We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance team is working with Des Plaines police on the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 847-391-5400.