The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Environment News Metro/State

Climate change letting more invasive plants make their way to Illinois, Great Lakes region

New research says the Great Lakes region is one of three hotspots for the spread of nuisance plants.

By  Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco | WBEZ
   
SHARE Climate change letting more invasive plants make their way to Illinois, Great Lakes region
Invasive plants like buckthorn could inch toward Illinois.

Invasive plants like buckthorn could inch toward Illinois.

Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

New research shows that invasive plants will inch northward as climate change transforms growing zones across the country. That could mean more nuisance plants coming to Illinois and the Great Lakes region.

Invasive plant species like Japanese honeysuckle or buckthorn are already at home in yards, parks and forest preserves across Illinois. Yet they’re not supposed to be. These species, sometimes from halfway across the globe, can take over entire landscapes and siphon away resources from native species that have no way to compete.

Projecting into a future scenario where global temperatures are 2 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial levels, scientists found that the future climate conditions will support the spread of many invasive plant species.

“We modeled 144 invasive plants,” said Annette Evans, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “These are plants that are not native to the United States but are already established somewhere in the eastern United States.”

Evans and her colleagues pulled data from 14 invasive species databases and identified regions that based on current climatic conditions are most suitable to different species of invasive plants. Three hotspot regions emerged: The Great Lakes, the mid-Atlantic and the northeastern coast of Florida and Georgia.

And these hotspots are on the move. Future climatic conditions would cause those hotspots to shift toward the northeast by over a hundred miles. The introduction of nonnative species can result in new survival pressures with a significant impact on native species. Evans said that’s going to mean more work for resource managers.

“The climate for a lot of species is going to remain suitable,” Evans said. “But there’s going to be a whole boatload of new invasive species that we’re going to have to start managing as well.”

Not all invasive plants will become abundant. Scientists want to proactively determine which invasive plants pose the greatest ecological risk of invasion.

It’s not just invasive plant species contending with warming conditions — it’s all plant species. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a new plant hardiness map last month. Gardeners rely on this federal map to know where flowers and vegetables can survive and grow.

About half the country has shifted into a new growing zone, according to Chris Daly, the director of the PRISM Climate Group at Oregon State University, which helped develop the map. He said the center of the country saw the greatest warming, including Illinois.

“Overall, changes to the map were greatest in the southern part of the state, up to three to five degrees Fahrenheit,” Daly said. “And the least was in the northwestern part of [Illinois], which warmed very little, maybe a half degree to a degree.”

Evans said gardeners and resource managers are already seeing these changes and will continue to see them.

“There’s just not as much funding and support for invasive species management and monitoring compared to some other areas,” Evans said. As climate shifts and plant distributions respond, she said that it’ll become increasingly important to understand which invasive species to prioritize before they spread too far.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco covers climate change and the environment for WBEZ and Grist. Follow him on X at@__juanpab.

Next Up In News
CTA, Metra offering free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve
How Latin American Mother’s Day reminded me why telling our stories is so important
To report on the impact of Chicago’s mass school closings, we turned to neighborhood residents
‘You hope and you pray that things get better,’ says business owner after attempted carjacking leads to shootout near her West Side record store
Rocco Caputo, beloved Wrigley Field vendor who appeared on ‘Undercover Boss,’ dies at 56
Man fatally stabbed at Des Plaines Burger King
The Latest
Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, stands over a tray of Chicago Style Croissants, featuring a char-dog wrapped in a flaky pastry, topped with poppy seeds, a pickle, tomato and pepper.
Food and Restaurants
Daisies, The Wieners Circle to collab on ‘Chicago Style Croissants’
Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.
By Katie Anthony
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball against the Lions.
Bears
The Bears are too cute in short yardage; why not just ‘Tush Push’ more?
The Bears have called 55 offensive plays on third-and-2 or fourth-and-2 or shorter. They’ve run 36 times and thrown 19 times. They’ve gotten a first down 53.8% of the time, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire was started on a CTA train early Saturday in the Loop.
Transportation
CTA, Metra offering free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve
CTA will offer free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. the next morning, the agency announced. Metra will offer free rides on trains arriving or departing downtown stations after 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Nancy León&nbsp;(left), 40, and her business partner&nbsp;María Magaña, 28, both from Englewood, sell Mother’s Day flower arrangements at their stand on South Western Avenue and West 51st Street on the South Side, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
How Latin American Mother’s Day reminded me why telling our stories is so important
After I learned that my grandmother was admitted to the hospital, telling the stories of immigrants selling flowers for Mother’s Day became all the more important to me.
By Ambar Colón
 
Quarterback Steve Angeli is expected to start for Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl.
College Sports
No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 21 Oregon State filling holes for Sun Bowl as players sit out
The Fighting Irish (9-3) are without quarterback Sam Hartman. The Beavers (8-4) are down to their third QB in Ben Gulbranson.
By Associated Press
 