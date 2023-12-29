The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

AP

Extremism in the Ranks Year In Review 2023 News

How we investigated cops who joined extremist and hate groups

We wanted to find out what records these officers are leaving. And we wanted to hear from civilians about their own experiences with these sworn law-enforcement officers on the streets of Chicago and in other parts of Illinois.

By  Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
   
SHARE How we investigated cops who joined extremist and hate groups
SHARE How we investigated cops who joined extremist and hate groups

While Chicago police and elected leaders debated what to do with cops who joined extremist and hate groups, we launched a monthslong investigation to answer another important question: How were these officers actually performing in the line of duty?

The Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys have gained notoriety across the country in these turbulent times, with many in law enforcement drawn toward those groups.

We wanted to find out what records these officers are leaving. And we wanted to hear from civilians about their own experiences with these sworn law-enforcement officers on the streets of Chicago and in other parts of Illinois.

Related

Although the Chicago Police Department has a long history of whitewashing wrongdoing, there are reams of documents detailing misconduct complaints against cops and the internal investigations into those accusations.

So we filed more than 200 Freedom of Information Act requests, seeking personnel records for nearly 30 current and former Chicago cops with extremist ties, plus another dozen officers from other Illinois police departments who also had signed up for the Oath Keepers. That national anti-government group played a central, illegal role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — and had seen its 38,000-strong membership list leaked a few months after that infamous day in Washington.

Oath Keepers 3-part sidebar

Read the full investigation

PART ONE — Who are they?: At least 27 Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. At least nine are still with the department.

PART TWO — Still on the force: Chicago police have not aggressively investigated cops linked to extremist groups, even as newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to fire them.

PART THREE — Lives changed: Jyran Mitchell was a star football player when he was injured while being detained by a state trooper tied to extremism. Officers across Illinois have joined the Oath Keepers.

Sure enough, there were plenty of complaints from members of the public, and even other colleagues on the police department, against the officers with extremist ties. One now-retired Black officer complained that a cop with extremist ties often made the sort of racist comments you’d expect to hear at a Ku Klux Klan rally.

But it’s one thing to sift through those records — and another far more powerful testament to hear straight from the people who alleged they were at the receiving end of serious misconduct by these cops.

There was a big hurdle to hearing those stories. The police department and other departments will not release the names of whistleblowers who file accusations against cops. Officials say an exemption in the state’s open-records law to address privacy concerns allows them to redact that information from the documents they release to us.

Related

Still, there are those who file lawsuits against cops and law enforcement agencies, exposing their names in public court files. And in some situations that proved especially moving, we were able to figure out the identities of the complainants through other means.

One such case involved Deborah Payne, a community activist from the South Side who still tears up when she remembers her email exchange with Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Nowacki shortly before Christmas in 2007.

We saw Nowacki on the Oath Keepers membership list and got his personnel files. One misconduct complaint jumped out from the pile. In it, a woman said Nowacki was among the people she had sent an blast email asking for clothes and other charitable contributions for homeless moms and their kids in Englewood.

Nowacki replied that the sender of the request was a “goof.” And he followed up by telling her she apparently confused him with someone who actually cared about people in the inner city — where he was assigned and paid to patrol at that time. 

Payne’s name was concealed from the copy of the case file the police department gave us. But Nowacki was not the only person who was sent that blast email from Payne. Other recipients included the office of a City Council member.

We filed a separate open-records request with the city’s IT department for the email that went to the City Council. This time, we struck pay dirt. There was no black mark over Deborah Payne’s name and email address.

Better yet, we were lucky enough that Payne welcomed us into her home and allowed us to record as she recounted the bitter incident with Sgt. Nowacki (who got a three-day suspension and would not return our calls).

A big part of our job involves going through documents, scouring “the receipts” that allow us to hold public servants accountable.

But the most powerful reporting comes when we also can simply listen to people like you. It’s an honor to relay the stories of those directly affected by the topics we’re investigating. 

Nation/World
Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority to block former president
Environment
Southwest Side is hottest part of Chicago during summer, climate study finds
Year In Review 2023
To report on the impact of Chicago’s mass school closings, we turned to neighborhood residents
View More Stories In Politics
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
A photo of Justin Fields running against the Falcons.
Bears
Falcons are ideal test for Bears QB Justin Fields to prove he can pass vs. top defenses
Fields has a 97.1 passer rating against teams in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring defense, but 67.6 against teams in the top half. The Falcons are No. 6.
By Jason Lieser
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
14-year-old girl fends off kidnap attempt in Albany Park
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man tried to force her into a Jeep, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tyrese Haliburton
Bulls
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton too much for Bulls
In one of the better individual performances of the NBA season so far, Haliburton not only made key three-pointers late to fight off the Bulls’ comeback, but he handed out 20 assists without committing a turnover.
By Joe Cowley
 
People look up at Christmas lights as crowds stroll around downtown Lisbon’s Chiado neighborhood on Dec. 23.
Nation/World
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 