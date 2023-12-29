The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Muslim community leaders will meet in Chicago to push campaign against Biden as deaths mount in Israel-Hamas war

Chicago’s #AbandonBiden event is scheduled to coincide with the annual Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America convention, which is expected to draw more than 30,000 to McCormick Place over the weekend.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Muslim community leaders will meet in Chicago to push campaign against Biden as deaths mount in Israel-Hamas war
In this image taken from video, Muslim community leaders from several swing states pledge to withdraw support for U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at a conference in Dearborn, Mich., citing his refusal to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. The campaign will announced a nationwide effort in Chicago on Saturday.

In this Dec. 2 image taken from video during a news conference in Dearborn, Michigan, Muslim community leaders from several swing states pledge to withdraw support for President Joe Biden, citing his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Leaders will meet in Chicago to announce an expansion of the campaign Saturday.

AP Photos

Muslim community leaders from across the country will rally in Chicago on Saturday, calling for voters to drop their support for President Joe Biden because of his administration’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza as the civilian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war climbs.

Since October, organizers of the #AbandonBiden campaign have been canvassing in swing states against the incumbent’s 2024 reelection bid. They’ll expand their message to target voters in all 50 states during a news conference at the Hilton Garden Inn at McCormick Place, urging voters of all faiths to “abandon him because he’s abandoned us” as Palestinian deaths mount, according to organizer Hassan Abdel Salam. 

“Chicago really is the center of Muslim America,” said Salam, a sociology professor at the University of Minnesota. “We’ve found a lot of reception in actively campaigning against Biden, for violating a key promise of the Democratic Party: that we would respect life domestically and abroad, and that all lives matter.”

More than 21,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Israel’s air strikes are in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed upwards of 1,200 Israeli civilians. The Israeli military has said 168 of its soldiers have been killed since the country’s ground offensive in Gaza began. 

The Biden White House has pushed for humanitarian pauses in the violence to allow aid into Gaza, but has pushed back against international ceasefire resolutions — a “betrayal to Muslim Americans” who supported his 2020 presidential campaign win, according to Jaylani Hussein, another lead #AbandonBiden organizer. 

“We never expected the president would have this paralysis around an issue that is so clear,” said Hussein, who also leads the Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The chapter is not involved in the #AbandonBiden campaign.

Chicago’s #AbandonBiden event was scheduled to coincide with the annual Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America convention, which was expected to draw more than 30,000 to McCormick Place over the weekend. 

Salam and Hussein say hundreds of supporters are advancing the political effort in battleground states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan where narrow Democratic majorities elevated Biden to the White House. 

And they say some of their support comes from Democratic Party insiders and elected officials who have offered their backing behind the scenes, but are avoiding “front-facing roles” in the effort ahead of what’s widely expected to be a Biden rematch with former Republican President Donald Trump. 

“The Muslim community in the U.S. as a whole may be small, but it is well connected,” Hussein said. “We helped vote him in, and we’ve been betrayed in such a significant way that we must help vote him out.”

Salam emphasized that they don’t support Trump or any of the Republican candidates in the primary field — but “four years of any Republican is not comparable to a single day in Gaza.”

“We may get hurt if Trump comes into office, but the long-term benefit is showing both parties that we won’t stand for this again,” Salam said. 

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
More Chicago police officers set to patrol streets on New Year’s Eve
It’s a nice day for a winter wedding: Couples say ‘I do’ to unique date of 12-31-23
Picture Chicago: 11 news photos from the last full week of 2023
In my 10th year covering the Bears, they still found a new way to surprise me
City taps $95M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for migrant housing costs
Here’s how Illinois Democrats in Congress split on Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism legislation
The Latest
Deputy Chief Jon Hein speaks to reporters about the community safety plan for downtown Chicago during New Years Eve celebrations, during a press conference at District 1 police station, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
More Chicago police officers set to patrol streets on New Year’s Eve
Chicago police Deputy Chief Jon Hein didn’t specify how many more officers will be deployed around the city, but said it will be “enough” to handle the many planned events, including the fireworks, Bears game and concerts.
By Kade Heather
 
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
It’s that time again for a Year in Preview column. If having 2024 vision is wrong, we don’t want to be right.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Michelle Vu and Taylor Cox are getting married on New Year’s Eve 2023.
News
It’s a nice day for a winter wedding: Couples say ‘I do’ to unique date of 12-31-23
Some couples are ringing in the New Year in a special way: their wedding. And it’s not just New Year’s festivities that these couples are excited about, but the unique number pattern Dec. 31 creates—12.31.23, being 1-2-3-1-2-3.
By Phyllis Cha and Dorothy Hernandez
 
Frank Thomas said he is “alive and well” after Fox News mistakenly showed him among high profile personalities who died this year. (@TheBigHurt_35)
White Sox
Frank Thomas rips Fox News after network said he died in 2023
“Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” Thomas said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Benet’s Colin Stack hits a jumper against Oak Park.
High School Basketball
Seven-foot sophomore Colin Stack helps lead Benet into Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals
Stack didn’t miss a shot and scored 17 points as the Redwings beat Oak Park 60-48 in the quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 