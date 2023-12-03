College Football Playoff takes Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama; Florida State left out

College football’s final four is set.

Hail to the victors!

Mighty are the men who wear the purple and the gold!

Yes, everyone knew Big Ten champion Michigan (13-0) and Pac-12 champion Washington (13-0) would be the top two teams, and they are — in that order.

But at Nos. 3 and 4? This is where there was so much disagreement and angst after Saturday’s games and heading into Sunday’s selection show. And the arguments will rage on for a while.

The selection committee went with Big 12 champion Texas at 3 and SEC champion Alabama at 4.

Left on the cutting-room floor: ACC champion Florida State — 13-0 — the first unbeaten Power 5 champ to be left out of the four-team playoff, which started in 2014.

Two-time defending national champ Georgia, whose 29-game winning streak ended against Alabama on Saturday, finished sixth, a spot behind FSU.

Michigan and Alabama will meet in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The second semifinal will be Washington against Texas in the Sugar Bowl that night.

The championship game is Jan. 8 in Houston. Starting next season, the playoff will expand to 12 teams.

