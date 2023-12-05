Chicago fishing: “Little-Man-got-up-at-5” kind of perch fishing

Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. There’s some ice fishing in the Northwoods.

Jason Fox emailed the photo at the top and this explanation (it might be my all-time favorite explanation to the lead photo for the online MFR):

Little Man got up at 5 and was fishing by 6. His first Chicago shore fishing extravaganza. Fishing wasn’t fast and furious but they were all quality fish. It was awesome getting him out there and assimilate him with the locals. He learned some colorful words and was cheered on by his neighbors. It’s always a fun time out there.

Jason Fox’s “Little Man” with some of the perch caught at Navy Pier. Provided

Here’s to David Fox, 4, aka “Little Man,” colorful words, cheering neighbors and the blessed perch. There’s so much right with the photos down to the PFD (life jacket) on “Little Man.”

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Adam Tagani holds one of many perch caught over the weekend at Navy Pier. Provided

Adam Tagani emailed the photo above and this:

Good Afternoon Dale, Wanted to give you a quick report on the Navy Pier perch fishing. My dad and I went out on Saturday morning and got 19. We also went Sunday morning and got 16. Average size was about 10 inches with the biggest measuring at 13. All were caught on minnows. Before the sun came up, we caught a few right on the wall, but once that sun came up we were bombing our crappie rigs halfway across the channel to get those perch to bite. Seems like they were sitting on the weed beds. Bite was solid both days and saw many people catching fish. Hopefully they continue to bite like this. Adem Tagani

Perch caught at Navy Pier Saturday in the sink. Provided by Adam Tagani

Arden Katz said there was small fish at 89th over the weekend, so he moved to 87th and limited on keepers. Fish were caught on Mini-Mites with spikes. He cast out, pumped the rod, held it, then repeated if needed. Fish moved in waves.

Jim Shell emailed the YouTube video above and this:

Hi Dale, Chicago lakefront perch fishing is on FIRE! This past Saturday (12-2) was my 4th weekend in a row fishing the lakefront for perch. Two weeks ago fishing was great. Last week was a struggle. Marked lots of fish but they just shut down. The cold weather we had at the start of this past week cooled lake temps down to 39F and the perch turned on BIG TIME! In my 6 years of fishing for perch, this was the best trip I’ve ever had. Found huge schools of perch on the north side of Navy Pier by boat. Plenty of fish, but once again the bite was VERY light. It was very hard to detect the bite unless you were holding the rod in your hand. Most of the time you would not feel a tap. You would feel a slight additional resistance on the line. When so, a quick sweep up would result in a nice perch being hooked. The bite was nearly nonstop when I arrived around 7:30am till I left around 12:30pm. My limit of (15) perch averaged 12. with the biggest (3) just over 13. No monster jumbos, but great average size. Here’s a link to a how to and tips video I posted on catching Lakefront Perch. Fingers crossed the bite is good in another 2 weeks when my son Casey is back home for the Holidays. Hope to have another report for you then! Jim Shell

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

PERCH ARE STILL LEADING THE REPORT! NAVY PIER HAS BEEN VERY GOOD! LOTS OF JUMBOS! SOUTH AT 85th, 95th etc… REPORTS ARE MIXED BUT MOSTLY GOOD. TIMING SEEMS TO BE THE KEY THERE. NO HARBOR REPORTS FOR PERCH LATELY. MINNOWS ON SOME SORT OF CRAPPIE RIG SET UP HAS BEEN WORKING GREAT AS WELL AS SHRIMP, WORMS, JIGGING SPOONS OR PLASTICS WITH A WAX WORM OR SPIKE.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

Good morning, we are seeing a few perch off the end of gov pier. Nothing real steady, but a start!

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Perch, perch, perch is the deal and what seems to be what everybody wants. A few miles out in front of Gary lighthouse in 50 to 60 ft of water for boat fisherman has been solid. Minnows fished on perch fly rigs is the deal Fisherman fishing the slips and the river on shore and navy pier has been good some days slow the next. Some quality fish tho have been caught. Boats have been going up to 106th street and beyond and moving around to find the perch. Some days great some days a grind.

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 24th year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

NOTE ON CHICAGO PASSES

For now, the Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, so the only place to buy parking parking passes or pier passes is at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only). Unfortunately, the last day at Park Bait for the year looks to be Sunday, Nov. 10. For more information, you can email the park district at fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

LAKEFRONT PARKING NOTE

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Hopes of really early ice melted with the warming temperatures. There are some still Fishing open water. Live bait is what’s working in these cold waters. Large golden roach minnows for bass and pike, large or extra large fatheads for crappie, white bass and walleyes. McHenry Dam is ok from the bank but much better out of a boat.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley found bluegill in open water over the weekend.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap from the weekend. The warm up and rain made the ice disappear as quickly as it appeared. Fished four different lakes and all had very cloudy water from those recent rains. Water temps are in the mid to lower 40’s. Saturday and Sunday were polar opposites of each other. Yesterday the focus was on the late morning to mid afternoon hours. Bass would not touch a bait and the pannies were playing looky Lou’s. Today the early morning hours were the focus despite the rain. It took awhile to figure out a pattern, but found aggressive bluegill in bays where the winds blew into yesterday. The bait of choice was a Wiggleyourworm_fishing custom jig in wonder bread tipped with a bees moth. That bite lasted until 10:30 before shutting down. It was worth the rain and cold to catch some quality gills. . . . TTYL Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Gozortenplat Zappafest. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The ice is holding im our corner of island lake but barely. Most of the lake is open but few out fishing. I saw one angler fishing by the spillway. On sunday as i was sitting in my living room somewhere between an emotional high and complete exhaustion i saw a boad come through breaking the ice. Not sure where they were heading but i had to do a double take. So it’s wait for the freeze or thaw whichever comes first. In the music front the zappafest weekend was a smashing success. Everyone was saying we killed it. That was a good enough review for me. Gozortenplat if the finest group of musicians ive ever been associated with and im so grateful tobe part of it. Next up will necplans for recording some original songs for my next album. Sounds strange to say but it can happen. Tight lines and good health! Rob

And my Tuesday is made with the music report.

This week I have my own music report. Our second son’s band, “Something in the Shadows,” is at Reggies on Sunday. It’s a venue on South State I’ve wanted to visit for a long time. Now I have a good reason to go.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said a few guys ice fished briefly last week, but now some are launching boats and catching walleye on No. 7 Rippin’ Raps in 17 feet and 3 feet; panfsh are being caught in first-ice spots in channels; muskie were good, especially before that brief ice, on bigger suckers.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

CHICAGO RIVER

Bass fishing the Chicago River late season. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

What [might] be our last Bass day of the year, managed near 20 mostly along the south branch, only using jigs and tight ropes

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Closed. Bank fishing reopens Christmas.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Running through the end of duck season, fishing is only allowed after noon. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPRING LAKE:Boat fishing is closed. Through the end of duck season, bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m. Site superintendent Thad Cook noted, “Boaters cannot use the ramp on the causeway but can use the ramp at Sky Ranch Road during waterfowl season. They are allowed to boat north of Sky Ranch Rd bridge and south down to the buoy markers and sign at Maple Island.”

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

. . . Live bait is what’s working in these cold waters. . . . McHenry Dam is ok from the bank but much better out of a boat.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said there’s a good bite, especially at night, trolling and casting, for walleye in 12-25 feet.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 12/02/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: With a maximum depth of 236 feet, Wisconsin’s deepest lake isn’t ready to freeze yet. Slush ice settled into Dartmouth Bay last week and effectively cut off anyone who wanted to launch a boat. Our daytime temps are reaching the mid-30s, and nighttime temps are only dropping into the mid-20s, so we are neither making new ice nor losing any ice that has already formed. Beyer’s Cove and the T-Channels have thin ice and are unsafe to walk out on. With a long-term forecast that doesn’t predict the arrival of any significant cold fronts over the next ten days, ice fishing will remain suspect on Big Green Lake. The best bet for hard-water anglers is the smaller ponds in south-central Wisconsin. Lazy Lake in Fall River, the Cambria Mill Pond, and Harris Pond north of Montello, WI. are three places where safe ice of two inches or thicker forms quickly. Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo: Following the heels of the extremely popular Minnesota Ice Fishing Expo, the inaugural Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo takes place December 8 – 10 at The Sunnyville Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. The venue will host many major ice fishing manufacturers, and daily seminars will feature the top names in the ice fishing business. For more info, visit the show website at icefishexpo.com

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - December 2 on Kankakee River and still catching Smallmouth and Walleye. Water temp today at 40 and 41 in most areas with mud lines evident from recent rains, main river has good visibility. Sunday rain might stain it up. Caught the walleye on a jerk bait and jigging spoon. Bass still taking deep diving crainkbaits on pause. Both quality and quantity were lean but still cool catching river fish in December. Catch and release

George Peters with a tough December smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

December bass are hard to get. Fished 2 hours and got 2 fish. Slow deep water with a jig and twister tail was the ticket. The mild month so far might lead to a few more before ice up. G. Peters Happy Holidays!

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Nick Winstead with a lake trout caught perch fishing at Navy Pier. Nick Winstead, lake trout, perch fishing, Navy Pier, Anthony Johnson, fishing, outdoors

Anthony Johnson messaged the photo above and this on Monday afternoon:

Navy Pier just now Nick Winstead got it on a perch pounder tipped with wax worms

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

Good morning, we are seeing a few perch off the end of gov pier. Nothing real steady, but a start! Still a few browns too.

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for Chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop.

MAZONIA

Closed, except Monster Lake is open all year.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Chris Heider caught a 20-inch walleye on early ice in the Northwoods while fishng with Tres Holes. Provided by Kyle Lamm

Kyle Lamm messaged on X, formerly Twitter, the photo above and below, and this;

Hello Dale Just got back from a ice fishing weekend in the Hayward, WI area with Tres Holes (http://tresholes.com) We only fished one lake, 1500 Acre Lake that’s fairly shallow, but the ice is great. Ice is 4-5 inches and no snow pack. Fished in 4-5 feet of water with tip ups and caught good walleye with occasional Muskie. Medium sized suckers caught biggest fish, and fat heads landed some decent perch. Adam Miller caught 33 inch Muskie. Chris Heider caught 20 inch Walleye. Thanks Kyle Spoon Man Lamm

Well, looks like early ice is holding in th Northwoods; quite unlike our ice.

For further proof, Kurt Justice’s report follows.

Jeff Walz with a 38.5-inch northern pike caught on a Northwoods lake during Kurt’s Island Sport Shop’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza over the weekend. Provided

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed the photos above and below, and this report:

Details on the top photo.

Congratulations Jeff Walz !!38.5 northern pike caught on a Northwoods Area Lake , 5’ of water, Two large shiners on a single treble hook!

Here’s the fishing report:

Off to a great early ice fishing season in the Lakeland area. Ice on smaller lakes and bays have reports of 4-6 of ice. Light snow, but not enough to hinder ice production when overnights got down into the low teens over the weekend. Anglers getting after it and reporting great success as the early ice has been a relief following a poor gun deer season. Walleye: Excellent – Walleyes very active. This is a great time to hone your jigging skills as Walleyes reportedly chasing raps and spoons 4-6’ off the bottom, at times 3-4 fish at a time. Most of this action occurring 1 ½ hours pre-dawn as well as the hour either side of dusk in 5-8’ of water. Tip-ups of course scoring using suckers and shiners. But for some reel fun, try some jigging for these early ice season Walleye. Northern Pike: Excellent – Also very active! Most anglers finding success with large, lively bait on tip-ups and Jaw Jackers! That same 5-8’ depths with good weed cover. Don’t be shy to hang ‘em high! Big Pike reported with a 38 ½ St. Germain fish tops, but an equally impressive 37 caught by 10 yr old local legend Elija also iced. Not many do it, but also a great time to jig big pimples or large jigging raps for the Pike. Great fun on a rod and reel. Crappies: Good – Where and when you can find. Most reports from anglers working shallow green weeds in 6-10’. One report from anglers tip-down fishing in 25’ not able to keep up with 3 lines. Finesse not as important with early ice and good oxygen levels. Minnows or spoons tipped with waxies best. Bluegills: Good – Most reports are of #’s, but feeling is as anglers get out on the less pressured waters we will hear more on size. The new Clam Tikka Flash has been a surprise hit on these aggressive Gills and Crappies in the smallest size. Otherwise, grubs, spikes and the old reliable teardrop is hard to beat early like this. Not much for a Perch or Bass report, some being caught. With such great action, don’t throw caution to the wind. Spud your way across new ice, carry safety spikes, rope and wear floatation jackets or carry a floating cushion. We do have a 24-30 hour or so stretch of above freezing temps (32-45 degrees) before things cool off by Saturday (12/9). Shouldn’t be enough to hurt, just enough to take snow cover off and require cleats to get around. Upcoming Tournaments Jan 6th – 73rd Annual Rib Lake Area Ice Fishing Contest – Rib Lake Jan 6th – 16th Annual NCO Club & AMVETS Post 724 Ice Fishing Tournament – Lake Nokomis Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sports Shop – Like us on Facebook

Elijah, 10, caught a 37 1/8-inch northern pike during Kurt’s Island Sport Shop’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza over the weekend. Provided

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Philip Jordan with a beautiful steelhead from Trail Creek in Indiana. Provided

Philip Jordan messaged Sunday on Instagram the photo above and this:

If you are writing a report for next week you should let folks know how good fishing has been on trail creek. We went 6/7 there yesterday, including this 34 inch buck. We kept one hen and released the rest of the fish. We also did well last Sunday on trail too.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Perch, perch, perch is the deal and what seems to be what everybody wants. A few miles out in front of Gary lighthouse in 50 to 60 ft of water for boat fisherman has been solid. Minnows fished on perch fly rigs is the deal Fisherman fishing the slips and the river on shore and navy pier has been good some days slow the next. Some quality fish tho have been caught. Boats have been going up to 106th street and beyond and moving around to find the perch. Some days great some days a grind. Slez’s Bait Shop has Rosie red minnows back in stock.

SHABBONA LAKE

Through January 31, winter site hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Mark Radvonausky at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said on Tuesday that an 11-pound stelehead and 7-pound brown was caught off the St. Joe Pier.

Over the weekend in the St. Joseph River, the winning team, which included Radvonausky, Glennie Gajewski and Jeremy Curtis, at the 31-boat Southwest Michigan Steelheaders Winter River Challenge caught five steelhead, including the big fish of 9.46 pounds. Among their presentations were spawn sacs.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

