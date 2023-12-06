The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

‘Islander,’ a haunting musical from Scotland, exquisitely merges sound tech with the human voice

Two actors play dozens of roles in the myth-misted production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Islander,’ a haunting musical from Scotland, exquisitely merges sound tech with the human voice
Julia Murray (left) as Arran and Lois Craig as Eilidh in&nbsp;the folk musical “Islander,” running through Dec. 17 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Julia Murray (left) as Arran and Lois Craig as Eilidh in the folk musical “Islander,” running through Dec. 17 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Steve Tanner

In a month when rivers of tulle and truckloads of glitter snow engulf seasonally minded stages, “Islander” offers a minimalist musical that glimmers with a far more subtle kind of magic. 

The Scottish import conceived and originally directed by Amy Draper plays out on a virtually empty set, with no costume changes and nary a fluttering flake to be found. With a pair of actors portraying dozens of roles, the 75-minute production (part of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s WorldStage Series) vacillates between serene and tumultuous, its structure and sounds evoking the mighty ocean currents integral to its story. 

‘Islander’

islander review

When: Through Dec. 17

Where: Chicago Shakespeare Upstairs Theater, 800 E. Grand, Navy Pier

Tickets: $65-$75

Info: chicagoshakes.com/islander

Run time: 75 minutes, no intermission

The myth-misted production took root in 2017 on the Isle of Mull, a speck of land off the west coast of Scotland. There, Draper and composer-lyricist Finn Anderson began devising the show, with book writer Stewart Melton. The group created a haunting story that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, myth and memory, with the flickering grace of shifting waves.

The tale begins on the tiny, barely populated (fictional) Scottish island of Kinnan. Fifteen-year-old Eilidh (pronounced Ee-lee and played by Lois Craig, who alternates performances with Sylvie Stenson) is the only child left on Kinnan. When she finds a dying whale calf washed up on a rugged pocket of shore, her attempts to save it lead to another unheard-of discovery: A stranger has also washed up on Kinnan’s beach.

Related

Said stranger — Arran (Julia Murray, who alternates in the role with Stephanie MacGaraidh) — says she’s an apprentice whale keeper banished from her community on the isle of Setasea. But there’s something unearthly about Arran and her description of an itinerant Setasea community that follows whale migrations, laboring to protect the massive beasts as they go.

Drowning sorrow arrives, too, like a rogue wave as a devastating death alters Eilidh’s already lonely existence, her fragile sense of community and her yearning for connection shattered with the howling brutality of a lethal storm. Arran, meanwhile, has been exiled from her home for reasons she claims are unforgivable.

Divisive bitterness and an impending sense of dread divide Kinnan’s residents as the deadline looms when they must decide whether to abandon the island, which no longer has so much as a functioning school or a store. The Scottish government has offered financial incentives for Kinnan residents to resettle on the mainland, but the deal’s only good if everyone on the island agrees to it. 

Lois Craig and Julia Murray in&nbsp;Islander, a new folk musical from Scotland presented as part of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s WorldStage Series, November 29–December 17, 2023. Photo by Steve Tanner.

Eilidh (Lois Craig, left) and Arran (Julia Murray) are each dealing with loss and isolation as their friendship grows in “Islander.”

Steve Tanner

Those are the salt-polished, sea-tumbled bones of “Islander.”

Craig and Murray spin the story with enchanting range, their vocals delivering richly emotional ballads as well as giving voice to the ebb and flow of an all-devouring sea and the aching beauty of whalesong. (In addition to their primary roles as Arran and Eilidh, Craig and Murray play multiple Islanders and mainlanders, making each distinct with a rapid-fire array of shifting postures and accents.)

Anderson’s onstage mobile looping contraption is about the size of a music stand, and the actors manipulate it to create a shimmering mosaic of evocative sounds, layering vocals upon vocals, the sound swelling like a storm surge one moment, whispering like rivulets over a sandbar at others. Close your eyes for just a moment, and you’d swear you were at the edge of a deserted beach, pounding surf at your toes. 

Related

Anderson didn’t pen songs with hooks and choruses you’ll walk out humming. With sound design by Sam Kusnetz, the music is mood as much as melody, slipstreams of joy consumed by rip currents of grief, screaming squalls that ebb into halcyon harmonies. 

The playing space (scenic design by Emma Bailey) is a bare white curve that resembles part of an eggshell, not a wall or a prop or a curtain in sight. That minimalism helps throw the relationships and events unfolding on stage into stark, sharp relief, the images taking on cinematic clarity under Simon Wilkinson’s lighting design. 

Draper’s ending is abrupt albeit joyous. There’s no need to tie everything up with a tidy bow, but “Islander” leaves you wanting more information about how Arran and Eilidh move through their joint crises.

Still, as it explores themes of loss, loneliness and the almighty need for human connection, “Islander” merges sophisticated recording/sound technology with human vocals and cascading emotions. The result is an exquisite rendering of the ocean’s ever-awesome powers and profound fragility, and its indelible impact on two young women poised on its brink, looking toward a wider world they look to with both hope and fear.

Next Up In Theater
A ‘Wiz’ that hums because of the plentiful things it does
Things to Do in Chicago Nov. 30-Dec. 6 — The Mix
Frances Sternhagen, Tony Award-winner who appeared on ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Cheers,’ dies at 93
Second City teachers vote to authorize strike
No longer a traveling troupe, American Blues Theater unveils its first permanent home
A stitch in time: Joffrey Ballet costume crew stands ready to fix any rips in ‘The Nutcracker’
The Latest
The scene where a fire erupted at 1249 S. Kedvale Ave. on Dec. 6, 2023.
News
Porch collapses on two cops at ‘horrific’ West Side fire that critically injured woman, 75
Fire Cmdr. Walter Schroeder said one person might still be inside the home, but firefighters were not able to get into the building because it is “very dangerous right now.”
By Rosemary SobolMary Norkol, and 1 more
 
A McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh.
Business
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth with 10,000 new stores
The company is focused on core menu items like Quarter Pounders and fries which, according to McDonald’s, make up 65% of sales systemwide.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, is urging the City Council to reject an arbitrator’s ruling enabling the Fraternal Order of Police to challenge serious police misconduct cases in arbitration. FOP President John Catanzara has said council members ought to approve the ruling to ensure “labor peace.”
Police Reform
Who should decide the fate of Chicago’s most serious police misconduct cases?
A City Council panel this week could allow the main union for cops to contest firings and long suspensions behind closed doors.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Norman Lear in 2018.
Obituaries
Norman Lear, who brought ‘All in the Family,’ Archie Bunker and ‘Maude’ to TV, dead at 101
The liberal political activist’s signature production was immersed in the day’s headlines while also drawing upon Lear’s childhood memories of his tempestuous father.
By Lynn Elber | AP
 
Chicago residents will soon be able to get their hands on a box of Voodoo Doughnuts. The Chicago outlet will be the company’s 22nd store in the U.S.
Food and Restaurants
Voodoo Doughnut reveals opening date for first Chicago location
The Portland, Oregon, chain opens Dec. 16 at 945 E. Randolph St. The first 50 people in the door will receive “a delightful surprise,” the company said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 