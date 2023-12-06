The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Food and Restaurants News Chicago

Voodoo Doughnut reveals opening date for first Chicago location

The Portland, Oregon, chain opens Dec. 16 at 945 E. Randolph St. The first 50 people in the door will receive ‘a delightful surprise,’ the company said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Voodoo Doughnut reveals opening date for first Chicago location
Chicago residents will soon be able to get their hands on a box of Voodoo Doughnuts. The Chicago outlet will be the company’s 22nd store in the U.S.

Chicago residents will soon be able to get their hands on a box of Voodoo Doughnuts. The Chicago outlet will be the company’s 22nd store in the U.S.

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut has announced the grand opening date for its first Chicago location.

The popular doughnut shop known for its unique flavor creations will open its Fulton Market shop at 945 W. Randolph on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., according to a news release. The first 50 people in the door will receive “a delightful surprise.”

A portion of the grand opening day’s sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois, the company said.

Voodoo Doughnut’s signature bacon maple bar.

Voodoo Doughnut’s signature Bacon Maple Bar.

Associated Press

Voodoo Doughnut was established in Portland, Oregon, in 2003 and quickly made a name for itself through its gourmet pastries, including the Bacon Maple Bar and Cannolo.

The Chicago store will be its 22nd location in the country.

“We are thrilled to open our first store in Chicago just in time for all to enjoy some of that Voodoo Magic during the holiday season,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

Next Up In Taste
Natasha Kravchuk fosters simple approach to recipes in new cookbook
Menu planner: Chicken thighs with date butter sauce won’t disappoint
This bright, earthy farro pilaf is easy to make from scratch
These Chicago Filipino restaurants are pushing the envelope when it comes to the cuisine
Two Chicago ‘newbies’ make the cut on Yelp’s 25 hottest new restaurants list for 2023
Chicago’s Asador Bastian, Warlord included on Esquire’s best new restaurants list
The Latest
Food blogger Natasha Kravchuk has released her first cookbook.
Taste
Natasha Kravchuk fosters simple approach to recipes in new cookbook
Her new cookbook, “Natasha’s Kitchen: 100+ Easy Family-Favorite Recipes You’ll Make Again and Again,” is totally approachable, she says.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
The Democratic National Convention will be held at United Center from Aug. 19-22, 2024.
DNC 2024
Chicago 2024 convention host committee launches drive to spread business to minorities
The Democratic National Committee has pledged that all of Chicago’s communities benefit — and minority contractors share — from next year’s convention at United Center.
By Lynn Sweet
 
CFD_01.JPG
News
Porch collapses on two cops at West Side fire that critically injured woman, 75
Fire Cmdr. Walter Schroeder said one person might still be inside the home, but firefighters were not able to get into the building because it is “very dangerous right now.”
By Rosemary Sobol and Mary Norkol
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The man, 39, was dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Daughter chooses abusive partners, loses our trust
She’s been avoiding parents ever since they asked her to stop bringing over women who steal from her and lie to her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 