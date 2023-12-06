Voodoo Doughnut reveals opening date for first Chicago location

Voodoo Doughnut has announced the grand opening date for its first Chicago location.

The popular doughnut shop known for its unique flavor creations will open its Fulton Market shop at 945 W. Randolph on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., according to a news release. The first 50 people in the door will receive “a delightful surprise.”

A portion of the grand opening day’s sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois, the company said.

Voodoo Doughnut’s signature Bacon Maple Bar. Associated Press

Voodoo Doughnut was established in Portland, Oregon, in 2003 and quickly made a name for itself through its gourmet pastries, including the Bacon Maple Bar and Cannolo.

The Chicago store will be its 22nd location in the country.

“We are thrilled to open our first store in Chicago just in time for all to enjoy some of that Voodoo Magic during the holiday season,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

