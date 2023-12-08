The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack

Ethan Crumbley, 17, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing four students, wounding more and terrorizing Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021.

By  Ed White | Associated Press and Corey Williams | Associated Press
   
SHARE Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
AP23342774957773.jpg

Ethan Crumbly, foreground, looks downward as victim family members listen to impact statements, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbly was sentenced to life in prison for killing four students, wounding more and terrorizing Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021. A judge Friday rejected pleas for a shorter sentence and ensured that Crumbley, 17, will not get an opportunity for parole.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge sentenced a Michigan teenager to life in prison Friday for killing four students and terrorizing others at Oxford High School, after listening to hours of gripping anguish from parents and wounded survivors.

Judge Kwame Rowe rejected pleas from defense lawyers for a shorter sentence and ensured that Ethan Crumbley, 17, will not get an opportunity for parole.

“My actions were what I chose to do. I could not stop myself. ... I am a really bad person. I’ve done terrible things,” Crumbley, who was 15 when he attacked his school in 2021, said before the sentence was announced.

He said he was sorry and pledged to change while behind bars.

AP23342773368849.jpg

Ethan Crumbly is escorted by sheriff deputies after being sentenced, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbly sentenced to life in prison for killing four students, wounding more and terrorizing Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021. A judge Friday rejected pleas for a shorter sentence and ensured that Crumbley, 17, will not get an opportunity for parole.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Life sentences for teenagers are rare in Michigan since the U.S. Supreme Court and the state’s highest court said the violent acts of minors must be viewed differently than the crimes of adults. But the Oakland County prosecutor said a no-parole term fits Crumbley’s case.

Rowe’s decision followed deeply emotional remarks by families of the deceased and survivors who spoke about how the tragedy has affected them.

“Your statements,” Rowe said, “do not fall on deaf ears.”

Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

AP23342584093584.jpg

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald stands next to Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre, before his victim impact statement, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Parents of students killed at Michigan’s Oxford High School described the anguish of losing their children Friday as a judge considered whether Ethan Crumbley, a teenager, will serve a life sentence for a mass shooting in 2021.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

“We are miserable. We miss Tate,” said Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre. “Our family has a permanent hole in it that can never be fixed — ever.”

Nicole Beausoleil recalled seeing the body of her daughter, Madisyn Baldwin, at the medical examiner’s office, her hand with blue-painted fingernails sticking out from a covering.

“I looked though the glass. My scream should have shattered it,” Beausoleil said.

Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling, told the shooter that he executed a boy who could have helped him navigate awkward teenage years.

“If you were that lonely, that miserable and lost, and you really needed a friend, Justin would have been your friend — if only you had asked,” Soave said.

Crumbley looked down as Soave and others spoke. He also will have an opportunity to address the judge and possibly explain why he believes he should be spared a life sentence.

Kylie Ossege explained how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a “thousand times” to keep breathing while they waited for help on a blood-soaked carpet. Her classmate died.

AP23342660195651.jpg

Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a “thousand times” to keep breathing while they waited for help on a blood-soaked carpet, during her impact statement, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Parents of students killed at Michigan’s Oxford High School described the anguish of losing their children Friday as a judge considered whether a teenager will serve a life sentence for a mass shooting in 2021. Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be locked up with no chance for parole for killing four fellow students and wounding others.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Ossege, now a college student, was shot and continues to struggle with daily pain from spinal injuries.

“Being able to swing a leg over my horse is my therapy. It is pure joy,” she said of Blaze. “I have not been able to do it for two years.”

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin has argued Crumbley deserves an opportunity for parole after his “sick brain” is fixed through counseling and rehabilitation.

But St. Juliana’s father scoffed at that possibility.

“There can be no rehabilitation,” Steve St. Juliana told the judge. “There is absolutely nothing the defendant can do to earn my forgiveness. His age plays no part.”

In a journal, the shooter wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video on the eve of the shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

More than 20 people gave victim-impact statements by early Friday afternoon. Some wore shirts honoring the fallen students. The judge briefly allowed a framed photo of Myre to be placed near him.

Speakers recalled the day and its aftermath in details large and small. One woman said she’s still anxious simply pulling into Meijer, a big-box store where families reunited immediately after the shooting.

Linda Watson said her son, Aiden, who was shot in the leg, still doesn’t go to school for a full day. She recalled the family staying in a hotel because a nail gun being used in her neighborhood sounded like a real gun to him.

“Aiden will be dealing with this for the rest of his life. ... This shooter — this monster — should have to feel everything hard and painful for the rest of his life,” Watson said.

Like their son, Jennifer and James Crumbley are locked up in the county jail. They are awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, accused of making a gun accessible at home and neglecting the shooter’s mental health.

Crumbley and his parents met with school staff on the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one checked his backpack for a gun and he was allowed to stay.

The shooting happened in Oxford Township, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) north of Detroit. Besides the four students who were killed, six more students and a teacher also were wounded.

The Oxford school district hired an outside group to conduct an independent investigation. A report released in October said “missteps at each level” — school board, administrators, staff — contributed to the tragedy.

Crumbley’s behavior in class, including looking at a shooting video and gun ammunition on his phone, should have identified him as a “potential threat of violence,” the report said.

Next Up In News
City Council panel advances new 311 ‘hate incident’ reporting plan
Actor Ryan O’Neal, starred in ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82
Ex-Chicago cop gets probation for sexually abusing man shackled to hospital bed
Feds play recording of call with Gery Chico as they allege Ed Burke used threats over permits ‘to extort benefits’ from businesses
Yellow Banana sued over $350K of unpaid bills, sells Florida Save A Lot stores
Chicago police Sgt. John Poulos, whose fatal shootings of 2 men led to about $2 million in City Hall payouts, now running for judge
The Latest
Blackhawks alternate captains Nick Foligno (left) and Seth Jones (right) celebrate a goal.
Blackhawks
Inside the Blackhawks’ locker room without Corey Perry: ‘What are we going to do to get the energy back?’
In the wake of Perry’s messy departure, even more leadership responsibilities have been shifted onto Nick Foligno, Seth Jones and Connor Murphy to steer the Hawks through adversity. They explain how they’ve regrouped and adjusted.
By Ben Pope
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) pictured at an October City Council meeting.
City Hall
City Council panel advances new 311 ‘hate incident’ reporting plan
The “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance aims to collect reports of disturbing acts that might fall short of a crime, but hint at more troubling actions to come as hate crimes spike in Chicago and beyond.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
La parcela sur (esquina inferior izquierda) del Soldier Field es uno de los lugares que se están considerando para ubicar un nuevo estadio de los Bears.
La Voz Chicago
Los Chicago Bears exploran el aparcamiento del Soldier Field para su nuevo estadio
Existe “la certidumbre de una demanda de los Amigos de los Parques para protegerse contra el desarrollo en nuestra orilla del lago,” dijo Juanita Irizarry, la directora ejecutiva de la organización Amigos de los Parques.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 
Actor Ryan O’Neal attends the Farrah Fawcett 5th Anniversary Reception at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation on June 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Movies and TV
Actor Ryan O’Neal, starred in ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82
O’Neal’s son, Patrick, confirmed his father’s passing with a post on social media Friday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus talking with quarterback Justin Fields after they beat the Texans on Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ final five games may lead to firing squad
We are standing at the beginning of the Bears’ inevitable, inescapable moment of change. The decisions that will be made all predicated on this five-game assessment capsule will determine what the upcoming five-year future of the franchise will be.
By Scoop Jackson
 