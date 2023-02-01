The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the moon alert, you will love to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Prior to this, make no promises. Don’t volunteer for anything. Resist the urge to shop for anything other than food or gas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

During the moon alert today, avoid important financial decisions or spending money. (Except for food or gas.) Afterward, you will be keen to talk to others and pull loose ends together, or take a short trip and learn something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a tricky day because from 5:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chicago time, there is a moon alert, which means this is a poor time to make important decisions or spend money on anything other than food or gas. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When the moon alert is over, the moon will move into your sign, which will give you a slight advantage over all the other signs. However, it will also make you more emotional. You can use this to your advantage by asking for what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

After the moon alert is over, enjoy socializing with friends and groups. But during the time of the moon alert, postpone important decisions and expenditures. Wait until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time to act freely!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Time spent with friends and groups will be easy going and friendly today. However, during the moon alert, avoid important decisions. Explore ideas about goals for the future but don’t commit to anything until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today there is a moon alert taking place at the top of your chart, which is why it’s important not to volunteer for anything or agree to anything when talking to bosses, parents, teachers or authority figures. Wait until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time to act.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

During the moon alert today, which will take place for about 9 hours (a big chunk of the day), it’s a poor time to make important decisions, especially financial ones about inheritances or shared property. It’s also a poor time to shop for anything other than food or gas. Be aware of this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In some ways, it will be best to cooperate with others today, especially partners and close friends. Nevertheless, during the moon alert, you don’t want to agree to anything important. You might regret this later. Therefore, stay on your toes. Be diplomatic and be careful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a dicey day at work because until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time, there is a moon alert, which can make things quite loosey-goosey. This is also a poor time for agreements and important decisions. Be aware of this and wait until this window of time is over to commit to anything important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a creative day for you because your mind is freewheeling and willing to think outside of the box. In fact, write down your creative ideas for later consideration. This is also a lovely, social, fun-loving day. Enjoy good times with children.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

After the moon alert is over today, which is 2:30 p.m. Chicago time, you will feel playful and eager to socialize! Make plans to socialize with friends. This will also be an excellent time to enjoy the arts, sport events and romantic adventures.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julia Garner (1994) shares your birthday. You are an optimist with a strong spirit. You have a firm sense of morals and value justice. (With a rebellious streak.) This year is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities because it’s time to take action, initiative and define your goals.

