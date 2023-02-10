The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) activist Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner, businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), prepare for a mayoral forum at WTTW studios, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) activist Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner, entrepreneur Willie Wilson, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), prepare for a mayoral forum at WTTW studios, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from the last week in the city

Chicago mayoral candidates campaign, kids try out for the Jesse White Tumblers and more in our best photos of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Damien Stewart stands in the doorway at City Hall after a news conference discussing being beaten in May 2019 by Chicago police, Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Damien Stewart stands in the doorway at City Hall after a news conference discussing being beaten in May 2019 by Chicago police, Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) state Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia participate in a mayoral forum at the University of Illinois Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Chicago mayoral candidates (from left) state Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia participate in a mayoral forum at the University of Illinois Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jermaine Hardaway, 7, who was accepted into the Jesse White Tumblers, performs a cartwheel while coach Anthony Cabin watches during tryouts at Tuley Park in the Chatham neighborhood, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Jermaine Hardaway, 7, who was accepted into the Jesse White Tumblers, performs a cartwheel while coach Anthony Cabin watches during tryouts at Tuley Park in the Chatham neighborhood, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Workers add labels and pack away finished elote salad containers at the Farmer’s Fridge Factory at 5370 S. Cicero Ave. on the Southwest Side, Friday, Jan. 27.

Workers add labels and pack away finished elote salad containers at the Farmer’s Fridge Factory at 5370 S. Cicero Ave. on the Southwest Side, Friday, Jan. 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Bridget Yanez stands outside her apartment building where a 96-year-old Regina Michalski was found in a freezer in the garage behind the property in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street in Portage Park, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Yanez was the upstairs neighbor of the women who lived below and described Michalski as a quiet individual.

Bridget Yanez stands outside her apartment building where a 96-year-old Regina Michalski was found in a freezer in the garage behind the property in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street in Portage Park, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Yanez was the upstairs neighbor of the women who lived below and described Michalski as a quiet individual.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith as they stand in the street and try to stop a CTA bus from dropping off asylum seekers at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants, Thursday, Feb. 2.

A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith as they stand in the street and try to stop a CTA bus from dropping off asylum seekers at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants, Thursday, Feb. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Asylum seekers wait on a CTA bus blocked by two men opposing their arrival at a temporary shelter at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn, Thursday, Feb. 2.

Asylum seekers wait on a CTA bus blocked by two men opposing their arrival at a temporary shelter at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn, Thursday, Feb. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidates Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) and activist Ja’Mal Green speak during a mayoral forum at the University of Chicago’s Ida Noyes Hall on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 9. What was supposed to be a forum for four of the nine Chicago mayoral candidates turned into a two-way conversation about Chicago’s problems after Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson were last-minute no-shows.

Chicago mayoral candidates Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) and activist Ja’Mal Green speak during a mayoral forum at the University of Chicago’s Ida Noyes Hall on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 9. What was supposed to be a forum for four of the nine Chicago mayoral candidates turned into a two-way conversation about Chicago’s problems after Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson were last-minute no-shows.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Joey, who is in his 40s and was shot 11 times last summer, stands in kitchen at his home on the West Side, Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting has left Joey in debilitating pain, traumatized his children and left them all hiding in their house in fear. For Joey’s safety, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times changed his name and the name of his family members, and is withholding identifying details about the shooting and where he lives.

Joey, who is in his 40s and was shot 11 times last summer, stands in kitchen at his home on the West Side, Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting has left Joey in debilitating pain, traumatized his children and left them all hiding in their house in fear. For Joey’s safety, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times changed his name and the name of his family members, and is withholding identifying details about the shooting and where he lives.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s staff holds the door for her as she enters a tent for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Regal Mile Studios at 7824 S. South Chicago Ave. in South Shore, Monday, Feb. 6. The $100 million, 222,000-square-foot film studio is projected to open next year on a 7-acre parcel and will have five soundstages, a gym, cafeteria and recreation space.

A member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s staff holds the door for her as she enters a tent for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Regal Mile Studios at 7824 S. South Chicago Ave. in South Shore, Monday, Feb. 6. The $100 million, 222,000-square-foot film studio is projected to open next year on a 7-acre parcel and will have five soundstages, a gym, cafeteria and recreation space.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Priest Alexander Koranda, the cathedral dean at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, stands inside the 120-year-old building designed by Louis Sullivan in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Friday, Feb. 3. On Jan. 26, vandals threw rocks and broke the bell tower’s stained-glass windows.

Priest Alexander Koranda, the cathedral dean at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, stands inside the 120-year-old building designed by Louis Sullivan in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Friday, Feb. 3. On Jan. 26, vandals threw rocks and broke the bell tower’s stained-glass windows.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade kicks off on Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29. Organizers estimated that 30,000 people would attend.

The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade kicks off on Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29. Organizers estimated that 30,000 people would attend.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man sits in the gate area at the newly renovated and expanded Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport, Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

A man sits in the gate area at the newly renovated and expanded Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport, Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

