Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from the last week in the city

Joey, who is in his 40s and was shot 11 times last summer, stands in kitchen at his home on the West Side, Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting has left Joey in debilitating pain, traumatized his children and left them all hiding in their house in fear. For Joey’s safety, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times changed his name and the name of his family members, and is withholding identifying details about the shooting and where he lives.