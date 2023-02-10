Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from the last week in the city
Chicago mayoral candidates campaign, kids try out for the Jesse White Tumblers and more in our best photos of the last week.
The Latest
Simeon wants to send retiring coach Robert Smith out with a city championship. Kenwood coach Mike Irvin smiled and agreed.
If you do, you’ll see the tiny parts that make up his ‘Creative Cultural Chemistry of Democracy,’ the fine lines and brushstrokes that form shapes meant to represent atoms.
Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money.
A look at this weekend’s biggest games, from the city championship to several suburban clashes.
Memphis, beleaguered by soaring homicide rates, drastically lowered recruiting standards for new officers. Their lack of experience was shocking to veterans.