The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

City opens temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Woodlawn despite attempt by 2 residents to block bus transporting them

At least two people tried to stop a bus carrying recently arrived immigrants to a once shuttered South Side school that has been transformed into a shelter.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE City opens temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Woodlawn despite attempt by 2 residents to block bus transporting them
Asylum seekers wait on a Chicago Transit Authority bus Thursday while two neighbors stand in the street and try to stop the bus from arriving at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side.

Asylum seekers wait on a Chicago Transit Authority bus Thursday while two neighbors stand in the street and try to stop the bus from arriving at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

About a dozen asylum seekers arriving Thursday at a former South Side elementary school that was transformed into a shelter were met with resistance from two Chicago residents.

Andre Smith, who lives in nearby Washington Park, and Luis Cardona, who lives in Woodlawn, stood in front of a Chicago Transit Authority bus transporting the asylum seekers to the former James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave.

“The city wasn’t transparent with the residents — us — and we are not going to be transparent with them,” Smith said as he stood near the intersection of University Avenue and 64th Street. “They didn’t work with us, so we’re not working with them. We’re not moving; we’re willing to be arrested.”

More than a dozen Chicago police officers stood nearby as police also taped off the property around the school and nearby roads. One person inside the bus used a phone to film journalists that had gathered near the intersection.

A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith Thursday as they stand in the street and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith Thursday as they stand in the street and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

About an hour or so after, a few officers got inside the bus as the driver reversed it down University Avenue to 63rd Street and drove down Greenwood Avenue to reach one of the school’s entrances. People who had been inside the bus were seen going into the building carrying bicycles, bags and plastic storage bins.

The city’s plan to transform the shuttered school into a shelter has been met with controversy. The opening was delayed for weeks after residents and Ald. Jeanette Taylor — whose 20th Ward includes the property — pushed it back to allow for community input.

The dispute has also highlighted tensions between Black and Latino residents.

Chicago police officers and city officials keep watch Thursday as asylum seekers deboard a Chicago Transit Authority bus at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus.

Chicago police officers and city officials keep watch Thursday as asylum seekers deboard a Chicago Transit Authority bus at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

City officials previously told the public that the shelter will initially house about 250 adult men and women. The property will be used as a shelter for at least two years, city officials previously told residents during public meetings.

During the last community meeting, city officials said more than 5,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago from Texas and Colorado in recent months. Although buses arriving to the city have slowed, officials said they still are seeing about 50 people a day seeking assistance.

Many of the individuals who have arrived in recent months have fled economic and political instability in Venezuela.

The University of Chicago’s police department is expected to provide security for the area. City officials also touted changes such as creating indoor showers rather than an outdoor structure for showers to alleviate concerns from residents.

Smith and Cardona stood nearby but did not try to stop the bus again. Still, the two said they planned to stay in the area.

“We just want transparency,” Smith said. “They’re saying they aren’t using our tax dollars, but this bus right here is our tax dollar. It says ‘CTA.’ We want our resources. We’re paying taxes and our alleys aren’t clean, our streets are not safe. So why can’t our tax dollars go to that and not this.”

Jennie Newsome, who lives near the school, said she thought the city should allow the public to see the conditions inside.

“There were other buildings right downtown where there are actual resources,” Newsome said, adding that she felt like the asylum seekers are being treated like garbage.

She said it wasn’t until recently that the city began working on the property after years of “neglect.”

On Thursday afternoon as police officers continued to guard the area, a few asylum seekers were seen leaving the property on bicycles. Smith and Cardona asked the group where they were from.

“Venezuela,” the man said as he continued riding his bicycle past the crowd.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Asylum seekers carry personal belongings Thursday into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter.

Asylum seekers carry personal belongings Thursday into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer talks tries to move Andre Smith as he and Luis Cardona stand in the street Thursday and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

A Chicago police officer talks tries to move Andre Smith as he and Luis Cardona stand in the street Thursday and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Woodstock marks 30th anniversary of ‘Groundhog Day’ debut, the Bill Murray movie that put the town on the map
Challenger for FOP president says incumbent has alienated everyone — and hurt rank-and-file cops
Chicago should be talking about its big pension problem
Woman hid 96-year-old mother’s body in freezer for nearly 2 years: prosecutors
Bertha Bell Cross, housekeeper for many, loved seeing her kids, grandkids succeed, dead at 85
Gather in the newsroom for a brief meeting
The Latest
Celebration of Groundhog Day at Woodstock IL, on Feb. 2nd, 2023. The groundhog, Woodstock Willie, saw his shadow and predicted 6 more weeks of winter.
Entertainment and Culture
Woodstock marks 30th anniversary of ‘Groundhog Day’ debut, the Bill Murray movie that put the town on the map
Some visitors traveled thousands of miles to celebrate the holiday in the quaint town of 25,000 people in the far northwest suburbs of Chicago. Woodstock has become a yearly destination for “Groundhog Day” fans to relive the time-loop that Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors found himself in.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Police Detective Bob Bartlett is running for president of the Fraternal Order of Police against John Catanzara.
Fran Spielman Show
Challenger for FOP president says incumbent has alienated everyone — and hurt rank-and-file cops
Bob Bartlett, a veteran CPD detective, is trying to unseat John Catanzara, the union president who has feuded with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Like Catanzara, Bartlett is no fan of Lightfoot or CPD Supt. David Brown — but he disagrees with Catanzara’s scorched-earth rhetoric.
By Fran Spielman
 
Courtney Williams averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a starter for the Sun last year.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky make first free agency move, signing Courtney Williams to fill hole left by Courtney Vandersloot
After the departures of Azurá Stevens, Candace Parker and Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper is the only remaining starter from the team’s championship run.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago’s pension funds have a big impact on the city’s budget and are severely underfunded, fiscal expert Ralph Martire writes.
Other Views
Chicago should be talking about its big pension problem
All four pension programs are vastly underfunded. There’s no meeting of minds around resolving the issue. But Chicagoans deserve to hear more about solutions as the municipal election approaches.
By Ralph Martire
 
Feb2_2.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Sun-Times turns 75, how to find your mayoral match and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 