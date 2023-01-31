The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park

The woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman was found dead Jan. 30, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

The body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer Monday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Area detectives were conducting a death investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Latest
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
2 killed, 4 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart on the West and South sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m called selfish for not helping my troubled siblings
Busy with his own family and career, man distances himself from siblings with alcoholism and personality disorder, but feels guilty about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Chicago skyline seen from the Lakefront trail near East 50th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Chicago
Financial disparities in Cook County are almost double national average, study finds
Black Cook County residents are four times as likely to have difficulty saving money or paying their bills as compared to whites; Latinos are three times as likely.
By Michael Loria
 
Brenna Kearney plays with her daughter Joey at home in Chicago. When Kearney was pregnant, she developed a rare type of preeclampsia and had to undergo an emergency cesarean section. Joey was discharged after 36 days in neonatal intensive care. Then, came the bills for specialist physician care.
The Watchdogs
Chicago mom fought Lurie Children’s Hospital for 3 years to get overbilling for newborn reversed
Illinois law bars insurers from charging out-of-network rates for neonatal care at in-network hospitals. But that didn’t keep it from happening to Brenna Kearney and her husband Casey Trumble. Only a reporter’s questions got things fixed.
By Harris Meyer | KHN
 
The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall holds several hundred names of deceased loved ones.
Politics
Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall’s place in Chicago history is clear, its future less so
“The wall is kind of like a historic monument for everybody who used to live or still lives in Altgeld Gardens,” a former resident says. But it’s in danger of being demolished.
By Linda Paul | WBEZ
 