Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
The woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.
Area detectives were conducting a death investigation, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
