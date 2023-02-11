Outdoors notes: Chicago eagles, Black Lake sturgeon, Formula 409, donations

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this bald eagle, part of a pair nesting in a small park near the Chicago River, in January. It’s another sign of how impressive s the comeback of eagles.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Are you aware of any `outdoor/fishing’ charities that might take donations of miscellaneous such as several unused quality tackle boxes, slightly used folding camping chairs, misc. tackle, etc.?” Lee

A: I get this question regularly and do not have an answer. Most outdoors charities are well covered in terms of funding or corporate assistance with new items. Any suggestions, let me know.

BIG NUMBER

65: Minutes that the sturgeon season on Black Lake in Michigan last Saturday, Feb. 4, before the sixth sturgeon was taken (spear or hook-and-line) and the season ended. There were 630 anglers. Watching or participating in the festivities around that Black Lake sturgeon season is something those serious about the outdoors should do once in their lives.

After only 65 minutes of fishing, this year’s sturgeon season on Black Lake (in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties) in Michigan ended at 9:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. There were 630 registered anglers, including a good number of supervised youth. Provided by the Michigan DNR

LAST WORD

“When you ask people to spray chemicals on their oftentimes expensive recreational gear such as waders and boots, some folks are a little bit hesitant and skeptical. They don’t want to damage their gear or annul their warranty if their equipment came with one.”

Jeremy Geist, Trout Unlimited’s Great Lakes stream restoration manager, on fisheries scientists at Oakland University in Michigan finding the common cleaner Formula 409 best way to kill invasive New Zealand mudsnails, via mlive.com

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Andy Schiera on Geneva Lake, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: IDNR’s Dan Makauskas, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.,

Thursday, Feb. 16: Jim O’Neil, “Fishing the Hot Bite,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

CHICAGO LIGHT

Friday, Feb. 17: Kurt Lentsch, Friends of the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse president, on plans to restore Chicago Light, 7 p.m. Chicago Maritime Museum, members $5, others $10, chicagomaritimemuseum.org

BIRDING

Friday, Feb. 17, to Feb. 20: Great Backyard Bird Count

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, Feb. 11:Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

Through Sunday, Feb. 12: NICC Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, Chain O’Lakes, headquartered on Thirsty Turtle Beach on Channel Lake, Antioch

Sunday, Feb. 12:Henry Decoy Show, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Feb. 19:NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

Thursday, Feb. 16, to Feb. 19:Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Friday, Feb. 17, to Feb. 19:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Friday, Feb. 17, to Feb. 19: First part of Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Friday, Feb. 17, to Feb. 19:National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday, Feb. 17, to Feb. 19:Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Rabbit and squirrel hunting statewide ends

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Windshield cards must be turned in

Friday, Feb. 17: Extended deadline, third lottery applications, spring turkey hunting

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Feb. 18: Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, uscgafoxlake.com